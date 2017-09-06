Narendra Modi only 'chided' me for 'being fat': says Uma Bharti

Moneycontrol News

After being moved to the Drinking Water and Sanitation Ministry, former Water Resource Development Minister Uma Bharti has rejected all claims about Prime Minister Narendra Modi being dissatisfied with her performance.

Bharti told the Indian Express that Modi has only "chided" her twice in three years, that too for "being fat", and never reprimanded her on her alleged poor performance in the Clean Ganga Initiative, an important postulate of her former portfolio.

After the cabinet reshuffle on Sunday, claims of Modi's discontent with Bharti's performance as WRD minister surfaced amid her transfer to the supposedly low-profile Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation.

"It was claimed that I failed (at WRD ministry). Yesterday, Nitinji (Gadkari) himself said he was associated with me on the issues of Ganga. How come he got the portfolio if we failed? This means we did not fail on the clean Ganga front. Whatever groundwork was required to be done was done," Bharti said.

She disclosed her plans to conduct a Ganga Padayatra, which is scheduled to begin in October and continue in phases for over a year.

Thanking Modi for giving her permission to launch the padayatra, she said, "Whenever I said the (Namami Gange) project was getting delayed, he himself would say that the project was complex and ask me not to worry. I thank him for showing sensitivity."

Shunning all claims of her poor performance on the Clean Ganga initiative, Bharti affirmed that the river interlinking projects had come out of the official files during her tenure.

She said that the Ken-Betwa interlinking project was about to begin and Damanganga-Par- Tapi-Narmada was also queued up. She also claimed that all villages along the Ganga basin had been made open defecation free (ODF) during her term and the target now is to make them ODF Plus to further clean them.