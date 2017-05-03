App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
  • Earnings Special
  • Real Assets
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
May 03, 2017 01:53 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand: PM inaugurates research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar

Here's a wrap up of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Haridwar where he inaugurated Patajali's research centre.

  • May 03, 01:51 PM (IST)

    With that it's a wrap on the live coverage. Thanks for staying tuned.

  • May 03, 01:43 PM (IST)

  • May 03, 01:40 PM (IST)

    Modi moves on to other aspects of health and cleanliness. He stresses on the need for preventive health care and ensuring cleanliness. The government's new health policy addresses and takes care of various aspects of good health and individuals'well bein, he says.

  • May 03, 01:35 PM (IST)

    Modi shares Ramdev’s views on Yoga and its benefits. Let’s integrate as many people as possible while celebrating International Day of Yoga, he says.

    Last year, the Prime Minister had urged people to adopt yoga just like they’ve taken to mobile phones. He likened yoga to "a health assurance at zero budget".

  • May 03, 01:31 PM (IST)

  • May 03, 01:30 PM (IST)

    Next, Modi is enthusiastic about the country’s heritage. We will not forget or ignore India’s rich history and heritage, says Modi.

  • May 03, 01:23 PM (IST)

    Over to Modi now — The Prime Minister thanks Indian citizens for their support. I have faith in the blessings Indians bestow upon me, he says. We must not forget the the innovative spirit of our ancestors, he adds.

  • May 03, 01:21 PM (IST)

    Preaching about the aspects of health lifestyle and Yoga, Ramdev says Patanjali will travel all over India and teach Yoga.

  • May 03, 01:19 PM (IST)

  • May 03, 01:18 PM (IST)

    Ramdev expresses confidence in Modi and the government. Till Narendra Modi is our Prime Minister, Our nation will never fall, Ramdev says.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.