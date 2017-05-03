Narendra Modi in Uttarakhand: PM inaugurates research centre at Ramdev's Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar

Live now
May 03, 2017 01:53 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.
With that it's a wrap on the live coverage. Thanks for staying tuned.
Modi moves on to other aspects of health and cleanliness. He stresses on the need for preventive health care and ensuring cleanliness. The government's new health policy addresses and takes care of various aspects of good health and individuals'well bein, he says.
Modi shares Ramdev’s views on Yoga and its benefits. Let’s integrate as many people as possible while celebrating International Day of Yoga, he says.
Last year, the Prime Minister had urged people to adopt yoga just like they’ve taken to mobile phones. He likened yoga to "a health assurance at zero budget".
Next, Modi is enthusiastic about the country’s heritage. We will not forget or ignore India’s rich history and heritage, says Modi.
Over to Modi now — The Prime Minister thanks Indian citizens for their support. I have faith in the blessings Indians bestow upon me, he says. We must not forget the the innovative spirit of our ancestors, he adds.
Preaching about the aspects of health lifestyle and Yoga, Ramdev says Patanjali will travel all over India and teach Yoga.
Ramdev expresses confidence in Modi and the government. Till Narendra Modi is our Prime Minister, Our nation will never fall, Ramdev says.