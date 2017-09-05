App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 05, 2017 12:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping hold 'forward looking' discussions to strengthen China-India relations

The meeting which lasted for a little more than an hour saw both the leaders conducting discussions with a "forward-looking" and "constructive approach", Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the media after the meeting ended.

Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping hold 'forward looking' discussions to strengthen China-India relations

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meet on Tuesday as the last event in the BRICS Summit 2017 schedule.

The meeting which lasted for a little more than an hour saw both the leaders conducting discussions with a "forward-looking" and "constructive approach", Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the media after the meeting ended.

Jaishankar said the discussion also covered efforts needed to ensure that the border and defence personnel of both the countries are in greater touch to avoid furtherance of border issues like Doklam.

"Peace and tranquility in the border area are key," he said, adding, differences between neighbouring countries are common but it must be dealt with mutual respect and trust.

He said the meeting was an affirmation at the leadership level that maintaining a peaceful relationship between India and China would serve the interests of both nations.

He also noted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet at Astana, Kazakhstan in June had reaffirmed India-China relationship.

The counter-terrorism issue raised during the BRICS Summit discussions were not dealt with during the bilateral meet.

The meeting was the last on Modi's schedule in BRICS Summit held in Xiamen, China after which he leaves for Myanmar. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present in the meet.

You can check the live updates of the BRICS Summit 2017 here

At the start of the bilateral meet, Jinping told Modi China is prepared to work alongside India to seek guidance from the Panchsheel- the five principles of peaceful co-existence.

The Panchsheel Agreement is a set of five principles to regulate the relationship between states. The Panchsheel Treaty's first formal codification was between India and China in 1954 under the Jawaharlal Nehru regime. The five principles include mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and cooperation for mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence.

The two leaders' meet follows the withdrawal of troops from the tri-junction area of Doklam last week after a 73-day standoff. The meeting will also be crucial as a stronger Sino-Indian relationship is believed to be the bedrock for future border talks.

Know more about the Doklam standoff here

The standoff, which started on June 16 after India stopped Chinese troops to build a wall in a tri-junction border shared by Sikkim along with China and India, was finally resolved.

The External Affairs Ministry had announced on August 28 that both the parties - New Delhi and China - have decided to retract their troop from the disputed border in Doklam.

Also read: China-India withdraws troops in the Doklam issue

On Sunday, in what was indicative of a peace offering, Xi Jinping had hinted at "peace" and "development" rather than "conflict and confrontation". He added that the BRICS nations must use the chance offered by the meeting to try and solve "hotspot issues", not referring directly to the Doklam issue with India.

While India pushed for concerns over counter-terrorism by Pakistan in the BRICS summit, a BRICS joint declaration condemned the Pakistan terror organizations of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday.

The condemnation comes as a big diplomatic win for India as China had shunned the request calling it an inappropriate topic to be dealt with in the BRICS summit of 2017.

On August 31, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China Hua Chunying had said that India's concerns over counter terrorism will not be a part of BRICS summit discussions.

tags #BRICS Summit 2017 #China #Current Affairs #India #Politics #world #`

Related news

X
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.