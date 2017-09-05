Narendra Modi and Xi Jinping hold 'forward looking' discussions to strengthen China-India relations

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a bilateral meet on Tuesday as the last event in the BRICS Summit 2017 schedule.

The meeting which lasted for a little more than an hour saw both the leaders conducting discussions with a "forward-looking" and "constructive approach", Foreign Secretary Subrahmanyam Jaishankar told the media after the meeting ended.

Jaishankar said the discussion also covered efforts needed to ensure that the border and defence personnel of both the countries are in greater touch to avoid furtherance of border issues like Doklam.

"Peace and tranquility in the border area are key," he said, adding, differences between neighbouring countries are common but it must be dealt with mutual respect and trust.

He said the meeting was an affirmation at the leadership level that maintaining a peaceful relationship between India and China would serve the interests of both nations.

He also noted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meet at Astana, Kazakhstan in June had reaffirmed India-China relationship.

The counter-terrorism issue raised during the BRICS Summit discussions were not dealt with during the bilateral meet.

The meeting was the last on Modi's schedule in BRICS Summit held in Xiamen, China after which he leaves for Myanmar. National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval was also present in the meet.

At the start of the bilateral meet, Jinping told Modi China is prepared to work alongside India to seek guidance from the Panchsheel- the five principles of peaceful co-existence.

The Panchsheel Agreement is a set of five principles to regulate the relationship between states. The Panchsheel Treaty's first formal codification was between India and China in 1954 under the Jawaharlal Nehru regime. The five principles include mutual respect for each other's territorial integrity and sovereignty, mutual non-aggression, mutual non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality and cooperation for mutual benefit and peaceful co-existence.

The two leaders' meet follows the withdrawal of troops from the tri-junction area of Doklam last week after a 73-day standoff. The meeting will also be crucial as a stronger Sino-Indian relationship is believed to be the bedrock for future border talks.

The standoff, which started on June 16 after India stopped Chinese troops to build a wall in a tri-junction border shared by Sikkim along with China and India, was finally resolved.

The External Affairs Ministry had announced on August 28 that both the parties - New Delhi and China - have decided to retract their troop from the disputed border in Doklam.

On Sunday, in what was indicative of a peace offering, Xi Jinping had hinted at "peace" and "development" rather than "conflict and confrontation". He added that the BRICS nations must use the chance offered by the meeting to try and solve "hotspot issues", not referring directly to the Doklam issue with India.

While India pushed for concerns over counter-terrorism by Pakistan in the BRICS summit, a BRICS joint declaration condemned the Pakistan terror organizations of Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) on Monday.

The condemnation comes as a big diplomatic win for India as China had shunned the request calling it an inappropriate topic to be dealt with in the BRICS summit of 2017.

On August 31, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson of China Hua Chunying had said that India's concerns over counter terrorism will not be a part of BRICS summit discussions.