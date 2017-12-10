Naqvi takes a dig at Cong over 'neech' remark

Taking a dig at the Congress over its leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's "neech" remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi today said the party was "roaming around with axes and chisels to damage the tree roots nourished by their ancestors".

He said the Congress was busy tarnishing the image of the prime minister and creating hurdles in his path of development.

"When the Narendra Modi government is marching ahead on the path of development, they (Congress leaders) are busy creating anti-development chaos by fielding elements like Mani Shankar Aiyar," Naqvi told PTI.

The Congress had suspended the primary membership of Aiyar after the he set off a firestorm recently by calling the prime minister "neech aadmi" (a vile person), remarks fraught with adverse consequences for the party in poll-bound Gujarat.

The Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs also asked the Congress to clarify "who taught such abusive language to their leaders".

He added that the "real face of Congress" would be revealed after the announcement of Gujarat poll results on December 18.

The Union minister asserted that under the NDA government, employment opportunities for minorities have seen a rise.

"Central government jobs for those from minority community have shot up from 5 percent to 9.5 percent during the last three years," he said.