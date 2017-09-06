Myanmar Diaries: Modi and Aung San Suu Kyi promise 'comprehensive partnership'

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Myanmar state counselor Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday, the second day of his visit to Myanmar in an attempt to strengthen bilateral ties.



PM Modi meets Myanmar State Counsellor #AungSanSuuKyi in Nay Pyi Taw pic.twitter.com/kyriQsEGk8

During the meet at Naypyidaw, Narendra Modi and Aung San Suu Kyi held delegation talks.

There was an exchange of agreements between the two leaders. On top of their agenda were agreements on the comprehensive development of the two nations, high-quality healthcare and education, and restoration of pagodas damaged by the earthquake that hit Myanmar in 2016.



PM Modi and State Counsellor of Myanmar Aung San Suu Kyi witness exchange of agreements between India and Myanmar pic.twitter.com/hiancNyLlN

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs tweeted the list of Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs) between Myanmar and India.



Strengthening a multifaceted relationship - #IndiaMyanmar sign 11 MoUs/Agreements during the visit of PM @narendramodi to Myanmar pic.twitter.com/aBc9t7ES5D — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) September 6, 2017

The two leaders held a joint declaration for the media, where both of them spoke about strengthening ties by enhancing mutual respect and cooperation between the neighbouring nations.

They issued a joint statement which said, "Being the neighbour, in security, our interests are the same. It is necessary we safeguard our border for security and stability. In black money project, work has been completed. The road component work has started. And under our comprehensive partnership, we have been cooperating in high-quality health care."

Narendra Modi also declared that people traveling from Myanmar to India will be given gratis visas and announced the release of 40 Myanmari prisoners in Indian prisons.

Aung San Suu Kyi also reiterated Modi's condemnation of terrorist activities and said, "Together, we will ensure that terror is not allowed to take root in our country, on our soil or in neighboring countries."Modi also said that he will be visiting the Ananda Temple in Bagan after the meet with Suu Kyi was over to check on the progress of the ongoing restoration work with Indian corporation after 2016 earthquake.

Modi's bilateral meet with the neighbouring nation comes in the backdrop of the deteriorating Rohingya crisis in the Rakhine state of Myanmar.

On the issue, Modi said, "We share your concerns about extremist violence in Rakhine state & violence against security forces & how innocent lives have been affected. We hope that all stakeholders together can find a way out in which unity & territorial integrity of Myanmar is respected."

The battle between the Burmese army and insurgents has led to the influx of thousands of Rohingya migrants into Bangladesh and India. Aung San Suu Kyi has been heavily criticized internationally for the plight of Rohingyas in Myanmar with many countries staging protests against the overbearing military action on Rohingyas which killed around 400.

Modi's Myanmar visit came after he concluded a bilateral meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday. His visit is an important component for deepening ties and expansion of "Act East Policy" where Modi-led India would focus on developing cooperative ties with East-Asian neighbouring countries.