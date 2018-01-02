App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 02, 2018 01:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Muzaffarnagar Muslims, Jats to withdraw riot related cases after Mulayam Singh Yadav brokers a deal

A committee, headed by Ompal Nehra, former cabinet minister was also formed under the veteran leader to work out resolution on the cases and bring back peace in the region

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A new ray of hope has dawned in Muzaffarnagar where communal riots that broke out in 2013. The newfound hope comes after Jat and Muslim leaders decided to take back cases after meeting with former Chief Minister and Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to a report in The Times of India, the decision was made by the leaders of both groups after they met with Mulayam Singh Yadav last week at his Delhi residence. As per the deal, community leaders agreed to take back cases against each other in five riot-hit villages of the region i.e. Kutba, Kutbi, Purbaliyan, Kakda, and Hadoli. This, in turn, will lead to the withdrawal of 29 cases that were taken following the riots in the area where at least a dozen people died.

The decision was made reportedly after riot-hit victims and community leaders including Vipin Balian, President of Rashtriya Jaat Sanrakshan Samiti met with the veteran politician. “As decided at Mulayam Singh's house in Delhi, people from five worst riot-hit villages agreed for a compromise on Sunday. Now, the residents will submit affidavits in courts on the next hearing. This compromise will lead to settlement of more cases in the region following years of unrest,"  Balian was quoted saying in the report.

A committee, headed by Ompal Nehra, former cabinet minister, was also formed under the veteran leader to work out a resolution on the cases and bring back peace in the region. Earlier, on Sunday leaders from both sides also attended a meeting organised in Muzaffarnagar city.

related news

Over 60 people lost their lives and over 50,000 were displaced following the riots in Muzaffarnagar.

tags #India #Mulayam Singh Yadav #Muzaffarnagar riots

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.