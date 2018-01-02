Muzaffarnagar Muslims, Jats to withdraw riot related cases after Mulayam Singh Yadav brokers a deal

A new ray of hope has dawned in Muzaffarnagar where communal riots that broke out in 2013. The newfound hope comes after Jat and Muslim leaders decided to take back cases after meeting with former Chief Minister and Defence Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

According to a report in The Times of India, the decision was made by the leaders of both groups after they met with Mulayam Singh Yadav last week at his Delhi residence. As per the deal, community leaders agreed to take back cases against each other in five riot-hit villages of the region i.e. Kutba, Kutbi, Purbaliyan, Kakda, and Hadoli. This, in turn, will lead to the withdrawal of 29 cases that were taken following the riots in the area where at least a dozen people died.

The decision was made reportedly after riot-hit victims and community leaders including Vipin Balian, President of Rashtriya Jaat Sanrakshan Samiti met with the veteran politician. “As decided at Mulayam Singh's house in Delhi, people from five worst riot-hit villages agreed for a compromise on Sunday. Now, the residents will submit affidavits in courts on the next hearing. This compromise will lead to settlement of more cases in the region following years of unrest," Balian was quoted saying in the report.

A committee, headed by Ompal Nehra, former cabinet minister, was also formed under the veteran leader to work out a resolution on the cases and bring back peace in the region. Earlier, on Sunday leaders from both sides also attended a meeting organised in Muzaffarnagar city.

Over 60 people lost their lives and over 50,000 were displaced following the riots in Muzaffarnagar.