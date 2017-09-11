Murder in Ryan International school: Supreme Court to hear plea by boy's father

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the plea of a father whose seven-year-old son was found murdered in Gurgaon's Ryan International School last week.

Varun Thakur is seeking investigation by the CBI or an SIT into the case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which said the plea would be heard today subject to clearance by the apex court registry.

Thakur's counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, that they were in the process of filing petition with the apex court registry.

The top court also agreed to hear a separate PIL ,which has raised the issue of lack of safety measures in private schools across the country.

The boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurgaon school on September 8.

Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.