App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in
Register
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Sep 11, 2017 11:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Murder in Ryan International school: Supreme Court to hear plea by boy's father

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which said the plea would be heard today subject to clearance by the apex court registry.

Murder in Ryan International school: Supreme Court to hear plea by boy's father

The Supreme Court today agreed to hear the plea of a father whose seven-year-old son was found murdered in Gurgaon's Ryan International School last week.

Varun Thakur is seeking investigation by the CBI or an SIT into the case.

The matter was mentioned before a bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra which said the plea would be heard today subject to clearance by the apex court registry.

Thakur's counsel told the bench, also comprising Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, that they were in the process of filing petition with the apex court registry.

The top court also agreed to hear a separate PIL ,which has raised the issue of lack of safety measures in private schools across the country.

The boy was found with his throat slit and lying in a pool of blood in a washroom of the upmarket Gurgaon school on September 8.

Ashok Kumar, one of the school's bus conductors, who allegedly killed the boy while trying to sexually abuse him, was arrested the same day.

tags #CBI #Current Affairs #gurgaon #India #Ryan internatioal School #SIT #Supreme Court #Varun Thakur

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.