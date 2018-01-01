Mumbai's first AC local train service from Churchgate to Virar rolls out today: Fares and schedule

After a long wait, Mumbai is ready for its first AC local train on the western line, running from Churchgate to Virar. The AC locals had been running on a trial basis since December 25, but they became fully operational from today.

All the Churchgate to Borivali/Virar trains will act as fast trains and only the train labelled between Borivali and Mahalaxmi will run slow. Saturdays and Sundays will be reserved for the maintenance of these trains, and they will only run on weekdays as of now.

The schedule of the trains from 1st January will be:

Borivali – Churchgate: 7.54 – 8.50

Virar – Churchgate: 10.22 – 11.46

Virar – Churchgate: 13.18 – 14.44

Virar – Churchgate: 16.22 – 17.42

Borivali – Churchgate: 18.55 – 19.44

Virar – Churchgate: 21.24 – 22.48

Mahalaxmi – Borivali: 6.58 – 7.50 (halt at all stations)

Churchgate – Virar: 8.54 – 10.13

Churchgate – Virar: 11.50 – 13.05

Churchgate – Virar: 14.55 – 16.12

Churchgate – Borivali: 17.49 – 18.41

Churchgate – Virar: 19.49 – 21.15

As a rule, the ticket price for a single journey on the AC train will be 1.3 times that of the same journey in First Class. For the first six months, however, it will be marginally lower, i.e. 1.2x that of First Class fare.

The ticket price for a single journey starts at Rs 60 from Churchgate to Mumbai Central, with a steady increase (Rs85 till Bandra, Rs125 till Andheri, Rs165 till Borivali and Rs205 till Virar).

The AC service will have a special weekly and fortnightly season ticket. A special weekly pass will cost between Rs285 till Mahalaxmi, to Rs945 till Andheri going all the way up to Rs1,070 till Virar. The fortnightly season ticket starts at Rs430 going up to Rs1,555 till Virar.

The monthly pass on the AC local train will cost between Rs570 to Rs820 (till Bandra) to Rs1,240 (till Andheri) to Rs1,640 (till Borivali), and is capped at Rs 2,040 till Virar.