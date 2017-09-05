Mumbai's civic body converts 150 tonnes of puja flower waste into manure

Moneycontrol News

In a laudable move, the solid waste management (SWM) department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation had successfully converted 150 metric tonnes of flower waste from the Ganesh puja rituals into manure, a report in Hindustan Times states.

The entire conversion was done by the time Ganesh Chaturthi, celebrated with much splendour in the financial capital, ended on Tuesday.

Composting is a low-cost alternative to fertilisers and pesticides when it comes to making soil fertile and it also reduces carbon footprint.

The BMC collected the waste from 69 natural and 32 artificial immersions spots and converted it into manure at 16 composting pits across 24 wards.

The civic body currently buys compost at Rs 8 a kg.

As per a statement from Vijay Balamvar, deputy municipal commissioner, of Solid Waste Management, the initiative was carried out in line with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan.

For ease of segregation, the civic body had already carried out awareness drives at all immersions spots asking people to segregate their floral waste, and set up 201 ‘nirmalaya kalash’ or collection points set up where people could throw the waste, with each artificial immersion site having an average of two collection points.

The compost will be sold at subsidised rates of Rs 10 a kg as opposed to the market price of Rs 40 per kg.

The SWM department has been receiving 950 tons of waste from various immersion spots till Monday.

Till the eighth day of the festival, the city immersed a total of 1,45,170 idols at various beaches and water bodies.

As per a statement from an official in the report, very few eco-friendly idols were used, with most being made of Plaster of Paris.