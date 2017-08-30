As rains lash Mumbai, citizens find solace in Twitter humour

As Mumbai faced the wrath of torrential rains, said to the worst since the 2005 deluge, Mumbaikars managed to find humour in the situation even as they battled the crisis at hand.

Here's how Mumbaikars upped their social game on Twitter.



GF - come over

BF - I can't, I'm in Mumbai

GF - parents aren't home

"Get a raven to Daerenys! She is our only hope now!" #MumbaiRains





#MumbaiRains are so romantic! After hours of waiting, you got down on your knees, popped da question until one Autowala finally said 'YES'





Dear girls, if a boys manages to reach CST, Dadar, Mumbai central from Thane, Kalyan, Vashi only to meet you, marry him #MumbaiRains

Deleted all the games from my phone.

Deleted all the games from my phone.

The real game during the #MumbaiRains is getting an Ola or Uber.


