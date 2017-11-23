App
Nov 23, 2017 04:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai woman files molestation complaint against a man for calling her fat

The man who is believed to be from Africa, body shamed the woman by calling her fat in course of a debate on twitter

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A woman from Mumbai has filed a molestation complaint against a man for calling her ‘fat’ on Twitter.

The news emerged after the woman, a 32-year-old from Dadar approached the police alleging that she was being abused and defamed by a man on the social media site.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the man who is believed to be from Africa, body-shamed her by calling her fat in course of a debate on the site. This happened after the man voiced an opinion that questioned the right of existence of fat people. This turned the discussion into a viral debate and soon an argument ensued between the woman and the accused. And during this debate, the man abused the woman by calling her fat.

The police, in response to the complaint, has registered a case for outraging a woman’s modesty through gesture or words under section 354 of the Indian Penal Code. However, nabbing the accused will not be easy as the yet to be identified man is from Africa.

Sunil Deshmukh, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Dadar division was quoted saying in the report that the police have “found out that the accused lives in Africa, but we are confirming his identity through the username and profile on his Twitter account which can be fake”. The case will now be forwarded to the cyber cell department, which will try to track down the accused by tracing the IP address of the computer through which he had posted his comments.

If found guilty, the man could be slapped with a jail term that could be anywhere between one to five years and a fine for outraging a woman's modesty.

tags #India #trends

