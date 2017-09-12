Mumbai University yet to place 28,000 lost answer sheets, result of 75,000 students in a lurch

Moneycontrol News

The wait of Mumbai University students for results is far from over. Results of more than 75,000 students are still pending as the University of Mumbai is yet to find lost answer sheets.

The University had lost 28,400 answer sheets and has been trying to recover them but to no avail. “The search is on and we are using all mechanisms possible to trace these papers. We believe some of the answer scripts might not be scanned so a physical and a logistical search is on at present,” a Hindustan Times report quoted Arjun Ghatule, in-charge controller of examination and evaluation, Mumbai University.

Ghatule listed many reasons that have led to the answer books getting misplaced, including wrong question paper codes being filled in at the time of scanning and upload, papers lost during transfer of answer scripts from the examination house godown to the scanning centre or a programming bug.

He further said that the officials are brainstorming to find the bugs so that answers scripts that are scanned but lost in software can be recovered.

The University officials are also blaming the moderation process carried out this year. Usually, answer script of students who have scored above 75 percent and below 35 percent are called for moderation and the number of scripts rarely crosses 15 percent of the volume. However, this year 40-45 percent of the scripts were brought in for moderation. This has left thousands of scripts still pending for evaluation.

Earlier in July, the Governor of Maharashtra and Chancellor of the University CH Vidyasagar Rao had given an ultimatum to declare the results by July 31. The directive came after the University had crossed mandated 45-days limit under which the result needs to be declared.

According to provisions of Section 89 of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act, the University is required to declare results preferably in 30 days and in no case beyond 45 days. Given that the examinations were finished in May, the University is well past the deadline.