Dear Mumbaikars, please stay safe: Here are some safety tips

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai was lashed by torrential rains on Tuesday leading to waterlogging. The city eventually came to a halt as almost all the transport services were affected by the outpour.

Here are the few tips on what to do during such disasters:

Home Sweet Home: Stay inside the home, as much as possible. Come out only if it is absolutely necessary.

Beware of sewer manholes and gutters: During heavy rains, the sewer system of the city fails and the water logging on the roads makes it hard to spot any open manholes. Avoid walking on that side of roads which you know are likely to have sewer pipes below.

Switch off gas cylinders and Electricals: Make sure that your gas cylinder or supply line is turned off and there are no gas leaks whatsoever. Also, switch off all the unnecessary electronic equipment, and if water has seeped inside your home then make sure water does not reach your electric switch boards. Water is a good conductor of electricity and there are chances you can get a shock.

Be careful while driving: With rain pouring down relentlessly and the roads becoming slippery, there is a risk of your vehicle's tyres skidding or it getting stuck in an open manhole. The vehicle can also shut down midway on the road as it happened with a lot of people on Tuesday.

Avoid electric poles, fallen wires and trees: Be careful of live fallen wires and electric poles as they can get you a shock. Also, avoid standing beside trees as there are chances that a tree may fall down.

WhatsApp or Facebook can be very helpful for people stranded on the roads but there are also people spreading rumours through it. Don’t believe on them. Better keep a watch on official announcements from the local authority.

Pls don't believe in rumours. 'Cyclone Phyan' details are of 2009 & the coordinates are of 2009 too. pic.twitter.com/MTgGvngODx— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) August 29, 2017

Finally and importantly, stack up dry food and clean water: Apart from being dry yourself, it is also necessary to be hydrated. Arrange a stock of clean water in your home.

A stock of dry food, preferably ready to eat, will also come in handy as vegetables and fruits will hardly be available in such a situation.