you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Aug 30, 2017 02:27 PM IST |

Mumbai rains: Citizens open doors for stranded people via social media

Citizens took to social media to offer shelter and food to stranded Mumbaikars on Tuesday.

Moneycontrol News

Unlike the 2005 floods where many people went missing, the 2017 floods saw social media came to people’s rescue and help reduce casualties. As heavy rains lashed city of Tuesday, many Mumbaikars took to Twitter and Facebook offering shelter and food to people stuck outside in the rain.

Not only the local people, but many offices, temples, restaurants and Gurudwaras also offered to help. On Tuesday, heavy rains and water logging brought the city to a standstill including the public transport.

But, that didn’t deter people from coming forward to help. Twitter handle #RainHosts, created by a certain @CruciFire was used to offer help to stranded people.



tags #Current Affairs #MumbaiRains

