Mumbai rains: Citizens open doors for stranded people via social media

Unlike the 2005 floods where many people went missing, the 2017 floods saw social media came to people’s rescue and help reduce casualties. As heavy rains lashed city of Tuesday, many Mumbaikars took to Twitter and Facebook offering shelter and food to people stuck outside in the rain.

Not only the local people, but many offices, temples, restaurants and Gurudwaras also offered to help. On Tuesday, heavy rains and water logging brought the city to a standstill including the public transport.



If you're offering your space for people stuck in #MumbaiRains please tweet with the #RainHosts tag. Doc autoupdates https://t.co/wEnh1O4xVA

But, that didn’t deter people from coming forward to help. Twitter handle #RainHosts, created by a certain @CruciFire was used to offer help to stranded people.



If anyone is stuck around the Powai area, you are welcome to my place. We have books, tea, and a surprisingly comfortable couch. #RainHosts — Siddharth Agarwal (@BoredMechie) August 29, 2017





Anyone stuck in Sher-e-Punjab, Andheri East is welcome to come over. Tweet to me if required. #MumbaiRains #rainhosts

If anyone stuck in Lower Parel can make it to @bombaycanteen, our doors are open for some garam chai, working WiFi & warm hospitality.