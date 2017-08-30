Mumbai Rains: CM advises Mumbaikars to stay home on Wednesday

Mumbai has been the focus of coverage, but it has rained heavily in other parts of the state and neighbouring Gujarat too. Pen in Maharashtra’s Raigarh taluka, to the south of Mumbai, recorded 260 mm of rainfall, which was the highest rainfall of the state, according to data from the Met’s regional centre in Mumbai.
Silvassa, the capital of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, had the highest rain in that region, with 290 mm of rain.
highlights
For the first time since the afternoon, trains have resumed between Churchgate and Andheri.
Latest from Mumbai Police:
- Traffic is clear on Western Highway from Airport upto Dahisar
- Traffic from D'Mello road toward Eastern Freeway is moving now. Will be clear soon
- Traffic moving South Mumbai towards Navi Mumbai, through Eastern Freeway is clear
- Traffic from South towards Thane through Eastern Freeway and Eastern Expressway is clear
For those still seeking shelter, please check out the #RainHosts hashtag on Twitter. Plenty of Mumbaikars offering a roof for the night.
The Met department has told BloombergQuint that Mumbai and the surrounding areas may witness heavy rainfall tomorrow as well. However, the intensity of the rain may reduce as the day progresses.
Ola is providing free shuttle services at these locations:
CNBC-TV18's Kritika Saxena reports that BSE and NSE will remain open tomorrow.
Thus far, ten flights have been cancelled and seven diverted from Mumbai. Air India and IndiGo have both offered a waiver on cancellation fee.
Central Railway says suburban train services are still suspended between CSMT and Thane.
CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the suspension of toll collection at all entry points and at the Bandra Worli sea link till the situation returns to normal.
All schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Wednesday, says Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde.
BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik says the heaviest rainfall has been recorded at Wadala, with 253mm.
Some good news. Mumbai Police has tweeted that waterlogging has been cleared and traffic has started moving on Bandra Worli sea link in both directions.
The BMC has said at a press briefing that the situation is expected to normalise around 10.30pm. Fingers crossed.
In case of any issue, Mumbaikars can contact the control room. Here are the numbers:
CR Control Room: 022-22620173
WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
SUMMARY
* Torrential downpour throughout Tuesday causes waterlogging in several areas of city, other parts of Maharashtra
* Five areas in Mumbai receive more than 200mm of ranfall
* Local train services badly hit with some lines suspended; long distance trains affected too
* In anticipation of more rain, Maharashtra CM advises citizens to stay home on Wednesday
* Flights delayed but airport still operational
* Schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday
* Toll collection suspended at all entry points and at the Bandra Worli sea link till the situation returns to normal
* Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
