you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2017 12:05 AM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains: CM advises Mumbaikars to stay home on Wednesday

Live updates: Torrential rains have marooned Mumbai in what is said to be amongst the worst downpours since July 26, 2005.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 08:13 PM (IST)

    SUMMARY

    * Torrential downpour throughout Tuesday causes waterlogging in several areas of city, other parts of Maharashtra

    * Five areas in Mumbai receive more than 200mm of ranfall

    * Local train services badly hit with some lines suspended; long distance trains affected too

    * In anticipation of more rain, Maharashtra CM advises citizens to stay home on Wednesday 

     * Flights delayed but airport still operational

    * Schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday

    * Toll collection suspended at all entry points and at the Bandra Worli sea link till the situation returns to normal

    * Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564

  • Aug 29, 07:37 PM (IST)

  • Aug 30, 12:05 AM (IST)

    For the first time since the afternoon, trains have resumed between Churchgate and Andheri.

  • Aug 30, 12:04 AM (IST)

  • Aug 29, 11:47 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:45 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:31 PM (IST)

    Mumbai has been the focus of coverage, but it has rained heavily in other parts of the state and neighbouring Gujarat too. Pen in Maharashtra’s Raigarh taluka, to the south of Mumbai, recorded 260 mm of rainfall, which was the highest rainfall of the state, according to data from the Met’s regional centre in Mumbai.

    Silvassa, the capital of Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli, had the highest rain in that region, with 290 mm of rain.

  • Aug 29, 11:23 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 11:19 PM (IST)
