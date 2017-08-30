Mumbai Rains: CM advises Mumbaikars to stay home on Wednesday

SUMMARY

* Torrential downpour throughout Tuesday causes waterlogging in several areas of city, other parts of Maharashtra

* Five areas in Mumbai receive more than 200mm of ranfall

* Local train services badly hit with some lines suspended; long distance trains affected too

* In anticipation of more rain, Maharashtra CM advises citizens to stay home on Wednesday

* Flights delayed but airport still operational

* Schools and colleges to remain shut on Wednesday

* Toll collection suspended at all entry points and at the Bandra Worli sea link till the situation returns to normal

* Emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564