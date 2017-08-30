Aug 30, 2017 04:52 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Weather improves but city still counting the cost
Live updates: Torrential rains have marooned Mumbai in what is said to be amongst the worst downpours since July 26, 2005.
Mumbai only witnessed 21 mm of moderate intensity rains from 08:30 pm yesterday till 5:30 am today. Rain intensity will reduce and heavy showers are not in forecast. Mainly moderate showers will occur over the city but heavy showers at a few places cannot be ruled out. Relief will be seen from afternoon onwards, Skymetweather said in its post at 8 am today on its website.
Please ignore the photo doing the rounds on the Internet showing collapse of a bridge at a metro site in Andheri East. The picture is fake, a Mumbai Metro official told Moneycontrol.
Status update on some long-distance trains by Western Railway
12935 BandraT-Surat and 22949 BandraT- Delhi Sarai Rohilla of 30/8/17 are cancelled.
19218 Jamnagar-BandraT of 30.08.17 is restored bet Ahemdabad-Bandra and will remain partially cancelled bet Jamnagar-ADI
09010 Karmali – Bandra T of 30/08/17 is cancelled
22953 MumbaiCentral-Ahmedabad,19034 Ahmedabad-Valsad,59045/59040 BDTS - VAPI-VR of 30/08/17 are cancelled
22950 Delhi Sarai Rohill–BandraT of 31/08/17 is cancelled
Mumbai's famed 'dabbawalas' today cancelled their delivery of over two lakh tiffins to office goers in the city in view of the disruption of suburban rail services. Dabbawalas, who had ventured out on their task yesterday, returned home only this morning after being stranded at railway stations: PTI
Train services resume on Harbour Line
20 Navy teams distributing food and medical aid across Mumbai, including Colaba & Parel, reports CNN News 18
For the first time since the afternoon, trains have resumed between Churchgate and Andheri.
Latest from Mumbai Police:
- Traffic is clear on Western Highway from Airport upto Dahisar
- Traffic from D'Mello road toward Eastern Freeway is moving now. Will be clear soon
- Traffic moving South Mumbai towards Navi Mumbai, through Eastern Freeway is clear
- Traffic from South towards Thane through Eastern Freeway and Eastern Expressway is clear
For those still seeking shelter, please check out the #RainHosts hashtag on Twitter. Plenty of Mumbaikars offering a roof for the night.
The Met department has told BloombergQuint that Mumbai and the surrounding areas may witness heavy rainfall tomorrow as well. However, the intensity of the rain may reduce as the day progresses.
Ola is providing free shuttle services at these locations:
CNBC-TV18's Kritika Saxena reports that BSE and NSE will remain open tomorrow.
Thus far, ten flights have been cancelled and seven diverted from Mumbai. Air India and IndiGo have both offered a waiver on cancellation fee.
Central Railway says suburban train services are still suspended between CSMT and Thane.
CM Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the suspension of toll collection at all entry points and at the Bandra Worli sea link till the situation returns to normal.
All schools and colleges in Mumbai to remain closed on Wednesday, says Maharashtra Education Minister Vinod Tawde.
BMC Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sudhir Naik says the heaviest rainfall has been recorded at Wadala, with 253mm.
Some good news. Mumbai Police has tweeted that waterlogging has been cleared and traffic has started moving on Bandra Worli sea link in both directions.
The BMC has said at a press briefing that the situation is expected to normalise around 10.30pm. Fingers crossed.
In case of any issue, Mumbaikars can contact the control room. Here are the numbers:
CR Control Room: 022-22620173
WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
Summary:
> On Wednesday, Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall.
> The torrential rains resulted in massive water logging in many parts of the city.
> All three lines of Mumbai’s ‘lifeline’, the Suburban railway, were suspended for prolonged period of time.
> The BMC as well as the state government urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.
> Several flights were delayed and diverted after operations at the Mumbai airport had to be suspended. They were resumed later.
> As many as 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to rescue people.
> The government has warned that more rain is likely today.
> Water levels in most parts of the city has now subsided and railway operations have slowly resumed.
> At least three people lost their lives after a house collapsed and two others rain-related deaths were reported in in Thane.
BEST ran 109 extra buses on "important routes" yesterday and is also running them today, especially on the Colaba-Thane route, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade told PTI.
The Western Railways have are saying that local trains are running on all four western lines with some delay as speed restrictions are being observed in some sections for safety.
While some offered a place to stay, others waived off charges on their services for a day.
As the situation worsened, social media was rife with the ire of distressed Mumbaikars who found themselves stranded in the rain as cab prices surged by at least three times their average.
Central railway have started the Harbour line services between Kurla and Panvel. Services on the Central line between CSMT and Kalyan also started at 13:30.
Big Ganesh mandals leave no stone unturned in insuring idols against floods & theft.
BMC says 231 pumps functional now to put city back on its feet
Western Railway says trains are running on all 4 lines. But there is some delay as speed restrictions are being observed in some sections for safety purposes.
