Mumbai Rains LIVE: Weather improves but city still counting the cost

Summary:

> On Wednesday, Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall.

> The torrential rains resulted in massive water logging in many parts of the city.

> All three lines of Mumbai’s ‘lifeline’, the Suburban railway, were suspended for prolonged period of time.

> The BMC as well as the state government urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

> Several flights were delayed and diverted after operations at the Mumbai airport had to be suspended. They were resumed later.

> As many as 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to rescue people.

> The government has warned that more rain is likely today.

> Water levels in most parts of the city has now subsided and railway operations have slowly resumed.

> At least three people lost their lives after a house collapsed and two others rain-related deaths were reported in in Thane.