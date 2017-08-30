App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 30, 2017 04:52 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Weather improves but city still counting the cost

Live updates: Torrential rains have marooned Mumbai in what is said to be amongst the worst downpours since July 26, 2005.

highlights

  • Aug 30, 03:37 PM (IST)

    Summary:

    > On Wednesday, Mumbai and surrounding areas witnessed heavy rainfall.

    > The torrential rains resulted in massive water logging in many parts of the city.

    > All three lines of Mumbai’s ‘lifeline’, the Suburban railway, were suspended for prolonged period of time.

    > The BMC as well as the state government urged people to stay indoors and take necessary precautions.

    > Several flights were delayed and diverted after operations at the Mumbai airport had to be suspended. They were resumed later.

    > As many as 10 teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were deployed to rescue people.

    > The government has warned that more rain is likely today.

    > Water levels in most parts of the city has now subsided and railway operations have slowly resumed.

    > At least three people lost their lives after a house collapsed and two others rain-related deaths were reported in in Thane.

  • Aug 30, 04:52 PM (IST)

    BEST ran 109 extra buses on "important routes" yesterday and is also running them today, especially on the Colaba-Thane route, BEST spokesperson Manoj Varade told PTI.

  • Aug 30, 04:40 PM (IST)

    The Western Railways have are saying that local trains are running on all four western lines with some delay as speed restrictions are being observed in some sections for safety.

  • Aug 30, 04:31 PM (IST)

    While some offered a place to stay, others waived off charges on their services for a day.

    Here's how startups opened their hearts out as it poured in Mumbai. Read the full story here.

  • Aug 30, 04:11 PM (IST)

    As the situation worsened, social media was rife with the ire of distressed Mumbaikars who found themselves stranded in the rain as cab prices surged by at least three times their average.

    Here's how Ola and Uber were a little too late to help Mumbaikars stuck in rain. Read the full story here.

  • Aug 30, 04:00 PM (IST)

    Central railway have started the Harbour line services between Kurla and Panvel. Services on the Central line between CSMT and Kalyan also started at 13:30.

  • Aug 30, 03:49 PM (IST)
  • Aug 30, 03:03 PM (IST)

    BMC says 231 pumps functional now to put city back on its feet

  • Aug 30, 02:55 PM (IST)

    Western Railway says trains are running on all 4 lines. But there is some delay as speed restrictions are being observed in some sections for safety purposes.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.