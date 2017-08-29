App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Aug 29, 2017 04:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Rains LIVE: Airport suspends operations; high tide expected at 4:50 PM

Live updates: Torrential rains have marooned Mumbai in what is said to be amongst the worst downpour since July 26, 2005.

highlights

  • Aug 29, 04:05 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 02:41 PM (IST)

    'Typhoon-like conditions' lead to torrential downpour that sinks Mumbai

    BMC expected to brief the media this evening. 

    High tide expected at 4.35 pm according to IMD

    Mumbai & suburban areas received more than 70 mm rain in past 1 hour & more than 100 mm rain in Mumbai since 8:30 am today

    Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel

    Flights delayed, schools shut in the city; and trains running late

    Here are the emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564

  • Aug 29, 04:42 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 04:36 PM (IST)

    Traffic update: Traffic closed on Bandra Worli sea link due to water logging at Worli end, Mumbai Police said.

  • Aug 29, 04:32 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 04:31 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 04:23 PM (IST)

    BMC said the situation is under control. The authority said that 136 pumps and 6 pumping stations are fully functional, CNN-News18 reports.

  • Aug 29, 04:10 PM (IST)
  • Aug 29, 04:07 PM (IST)

    Train services between Andheri and Churchgate have been resumed on Fast Line: Western Railway update.

  • Aug 29, 04:02 PM (IST)

    Water logging continues to worsen. There is no visibility on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. High tide expected at near 4:48 PM.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.