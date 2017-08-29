Aug 29, 2017 04:44 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com
Mumbai Rains LIVE: Airport suspends operations; high tide expected at 4:50 PM
Live updates: Torrential rains have marooned Mumbai in what is said to be amongst the worst downpour since July 26, 2005.
'Typhoon-like conditions' lead to torrential downpour that sinks Mumbai
BMC expected to brief the media this evening.
High tide expected at 4.35 pm according to IMD
Mumbai & suburban areas received more than 70 mm rain in past 1 hour & more than 100 mm rain in Mumbai since 8:30 am today
Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel
Flights delayed, schools shut in the city; and trains running late
Here are the emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
In case of any issue, Mumbaikars can contact the control room. Here are the numbers:
CR Control Room: 022-22620173
WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564
Traffic update: Traffic closed on Bandra Worli sea link due to water logging at Worli end, Mumbai Police said.
BMC said the situation is under control. The authority said that 136 pumps and 6 pumping stations are fully functional, CNN-News18 reports.
Train services between Andheri and Churchgate have been resumed on Fast Line: Western Railway update.
Water logging continues to worsen. There is no visibility on the Bandra Worli Sea Link. High tide expected at near 4:48 PM.
