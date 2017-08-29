Mumbai Rains LIVE: Airport suspends operations; high tide expected at 4:50 PM

'Typhoon-like conditions' lead to torrential downpour that sinks Mumbai

BMC expected to brief the media this evening.

High tide expected at 4.35 pm according to IMD

Mumbai & suburban areas received more than 70 mm rain in past 1 hour & more than 100 mm rain in Mumbai since 8:30 am today

Waterlogging at various stations, including Dadar, Kurla and Parel

Flights delayed, schools shut in the city; and trains running late

Here are the emergency numbers: BMC - 1916, Mumbai Police - 100, CR Control Room: 022-22620173 and WR Control Room: 022-23094064,20370564