Mumbai Police issues challan to Varun Dhawan on Twitter for an 'adventurous' selfie

Clicking an ‘adventurous’ selfie at a traffic signal without wearing a seatbelt drew ire of Mumbai Police which sent an e-challan to actor Varun Dhawan’s home on Thursday.

Mumbai police in a post on Twitter also warned the star that from next time the police would be harsher on him.

“These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life, ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher (Sic),” the police said in a tweet.



.@Varun_dvn These adventures surely work on D silver screen but certainly not on the roads of Mumbai! U have risked ur life,ur admirer’s & few others. V expect better from a responsible Mumbaikar & youth icon like U! An E-Challan is on d way 2 ur home. Next time, V will B harsher pic.twitter.com/YmdytxspGY

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) November 23, 2017

Along with the warning, the official handle of Mumbai Police also posted a newspaper grab of Dhawan taking a selfie with a fan who is seen sitting in an auto. The images show that the girl in auto tried to click his photo first but Dhawan later took the phone from her to click a selfie.

The caption below the images read: Varun Dhawan made this fan’s day when they were stuck in traffic side by side and he saw her try to click a picture of him. He took her phone and clicked the selfie himself.

Varun Dhawan, in a reply, apologised for the act and said that he will keep safety in mind for the next time. “My apologies. Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this,” he said on Twitter.



My apologies Our cars weren’t moving since we were at a traffic signal and I didn’t want to hurt the sentiment of a fan but next time I’ll keep safety in mind and won’t encourage this. https://t.co/MEJk56EksG — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) November 23, 2017





Within two hours, the tweet by Mumbai Police received around 3,500 retweets. People had a field day by replying with pictures of various celebrities and politicians doing 'adventurous' acts on their vehicles.



Mumbai features among top ten cities with most fatalities on roads. Overall, India saw an increase in accidental deaths, according to the latest official figures.

The data on total road accidents for the year 2016 showed that the number of fatal accidents increased by 3.3 percent year-on-year (y-o-y) basis from 1,31,726 to 1,36,071. The number of road accidents, however, fell by 4.1 percent y-o-y from 5,01,423 to 4,80,652.