Dec 28, 2017 03:38 PM IST

Mumbai police arrests fraudster absconding for 15 years - hidden in a washing machine

The police were about to abandon the search when one officer pulled a cloth from a washing machine and found the man hiding under it

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mumbai police on Monday arrested a man accused of fraud in multiple cases worth over Rs 1 crore. The man was found hiding in a washing machine in his 3-BHK apartment in Juhu.

Police said that when they reached to arrest the man, his wife stalled them at the door for three hours and denied entry into the apartment. However, when they finally managed to enter the apartment, the officials were unable to find the accused.

The police were about to abandon the search when one officer pulled a cloth from a washing machine and found the man hiding under it.

The 54-year-old man was declared an absconder by a court in a 2002 cheating case when he was accused of cheating three people of Rs 1 lakh on the pretext of getting them admissions in a Bachelor of Education course, reported Hindustan Times.

Besides, the man is also an accused in Rs 1 crore cheating case in Pune, informed Vasant Wakhare, senior police inspector at the Azad Maidan police station.

The police also lodged a complaint against the accused’s wife of obstructing a government official from doing his duty.

The police team had come into action after Mumbai police commissioner recently ordered that accused who are absconding be pursued, Vakhare said in the report.

tags #India #mumbai

