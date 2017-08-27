App
Aug 23, 2017 04:21 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mumbai Metro corporation will sell apartments to recover cost of rehabilitation

The MMRC will utilise a part of the land in the area impacted by the metro project for various construction activities.

Mumbai Metro corporation will sell apartments to recover cost of rehabilitation

Moneycontrol News

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation will construct apartments in Girgaum and Kalbadevi - a project that will come up alongside Colaba- Bandra- Seepz Metro-3 underground metro project.

The construction of apartments, as per a DNA report, is aimed to recover the money that was spent on rehabilitation projects. The rehabilitation work, as per the report, cost approximately Rs 700 crore.

The MMRC will utilise a part of the land in the area impacted by the metro project for various construction activities. This will include construction of stations, ventilation works, entry and exit structures among other ancillary works.

On Tuesday the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) had announced that GD Sambhare & RH Mahimatura Architects have been appointed as consultants for the rehabilitation scheme. The MMRC also stated that the redevelopment will be carried under the Development Control Regulations of 1991.

“We are also going to have free sale components along with the rehabilitation component in the redevelopment scheme. The sale component will be sold by the MMRC to recover the cost of the redevelopment project. Earning profit is not our motive though," said Ashwini Bhide, MD, MMRC.

The MMRC plans to hand over the redeveloped property to the affected families by 2021.

#India #Mumbai Metro

