Mumbai-Goa Tejas Express chugs off half empty on maiden journey

Moneycontrol News

Tejas Express, the hi-tech Mumbai-Goa superfast train, was only half-booked as it chugged off on its maiden journey on Monday.

The much-hyped train was flagged off via video-conference at 3:25pm from Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus by Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu. It is scheduled to terminate at Karmali at 12:35 am on Tuesday.

In his 2015-16 Railway Budget speech, Prabhu said Tejas would “showcase the future of train travel in India".

HI-TECH OFFERINGS

The 15-coach train aims to provide state-of-the-art experience for the passengers with celebrity-curated menus, call bell, ergonomic design, GPS-based Passenger Information display System, beverage vending machines, and so on. Additionally, unlike any other trains, Tejas includes in its security system CCTV cameras and smoke-and-fire detection system.

In addition, there are bio-vacuum toilets, automatic faucets with proximity sensors, and hand dryers. The toilet revamp takes forward Railway Ministry’s plan of introducing 30,000 bio-toilets within the current financial year.

With one executive coach and 12 chair cars—all of them air conditioned— Tejas uniquely brings to the railways features such as LCD screens for infotainment (for each seat) and automatic plug doors resembling those of airplanes and controlled by guards.

FOR A PRICE

All these luxuries come at a cost that is around 25 percent higher than that of the existing Jan-Shatabdi Express between Mumbai and Goa.

According to the website of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the base fare for Tejas ’s AC chair car (non-executive) is pegged at Rs 1033 (without food) while same for Shatabdi is Rs. 815 (without food).

However, the new premier train fails to beat Shatabdi in terms of speed, and both roughly entail the same travel time. The coaches of Tejas Express have been specially designed to be able to run at the speed of 200 kmph, but in reality it only runs at half that speed. This is partly because of "constraints related to rail tracks these coaches will run at a speed of 160 kmph,” stated a Railways press release.

WHAT'S NEXT?

During its normal course, which will start from May 24, the train will leave Mumbai CST at 5am and reach Karmali after eight-and-a-half hours.

The superfast express will run five days a week during non-monsoon season and three days a week during monsoon season with a slightly higher fare.

Despite lacklustre bookings for the maiden journey, less than 10 percent of the seats are remaining for the next run on May 24.