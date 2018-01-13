App
India
Jan 13, 2018 03:11 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mumbai chopper crash: ONGC official among 3 dead as helicopter carrying 7 goes down

One of the bodies was identified as that of ONGC DGM Pankaj Garg, while the identity of the other bodies was yet to be ascertained.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

At least four people were killed on Saturday after a Pawan Hans helicopter carrying seven persons — five ONGC officials and two pilots — crashed off the Mumbai coast.

One of the bodies was identified as that of ONGC DGM Pankaj Garg, while the identity of the other bodies was yet to be ascertained.

The Dauphin chopper, VT PWA, took off at 10.20 am. Just 15 minutes later, it suddenly lost contact with both the Mumbai ATC and the state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC).

At that time, it was thought to be flying around 55 km off the Mumbai shoreline, presumably en route to the state-owned ONGC's Bombay High oilfields, around 175 km northwest from Mumbai.

The Indian Coast Guard diverted a ship and an aircraft to the region for a search and rescue operation.

Pawan Hans chairman BP Sharma earlier confirmed that two pilots and five ONGC employees were on board the aircraft. ONGC (Oil and Natural Gas Corporation) is a state-owned firm overseen by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said he was heading to Mumbai and had spoken to Defence Nirmala Sitharaman. “Navy and Coast Guard are on their job. I am also going to Mumbai to coordinate things. I will discuss it with the Defence Minister. She is also cooperating and has instructed the Navy and Coast Guard to look into the issue extensively,” Pradhan said.

tags #Current Affairs #India #Pawan Hans

