Bhima Koregaon clashes spread to Mumbai, rasta roko and stone pelting ensues

Violence gripped parts of Mumbai city, including eastern suburb of Chembur, on Tuesday. Protesters were seeking a bandh in the city, to condemn death of at least one person in clashes that erupted between Dalit and Maratha groups, in Pune on Monday.

On Monday, an event to mark the 200th anniversary of the Bhima Koregaon battle in Pune district was held. In the battle of Bhima Koregaon, 200 years ago, forces of the East India Company had defeated the Peshwa's army.

Train services briefly hit

Some reports suggested that hundreds of protesters briefly stalled train operations at Mulund, Chembur, Bhandup, Vikhroli and Kurla on Tuesday morning.

Spill over to the streets

Protesters even pelted stones at a BEST public transport during a rasta roko at Amar Mahal junction while many shops located outside Chembur station closed down.

According to reports, protests blocked parts of the Eastern Express Highway from Ramabai Nagar to Chembur. The groups, raising anti-Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) slogans, also tried to march towards Ambedkar Garden in Chembur, but were stopped near Chembur Naka by the police.

Reactions

According to news agency ANI, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that he would request the Supreme Court to initiate a judicial inquiry into Monday's violence.

"Request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. Rs 10 lakh compensation for victim’s kin," he added.

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media.— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale has demanded an inquiry into the protest. "Action must be taken against the culprits so that such incidents don’t recur,” he said.

Earlier in the day, buses in Pune's Hadapsar and Fursungi areas were also vandalised by protesting groups which resulted into suspension of services to Ahmednagar and Aurangabad, according to media reports.