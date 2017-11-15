Mumbai’s air quality plummeted on Tuesday to ‘poor’ category as per the pollution indicating air quality index (AQI). The condition has been attributed to the sudden drop in temperature in last couple of days.

On Tuesday, AQI was 202 in the daytime that rose to 210 by the evening, the Hindustan Times reported. AQI level in between 201-300 is considered ‘poor’ and Mumbai has hit the low mark for the second time this season since Diwali.

The average AQI for PM10 was better on Wednesday at 154 (moderate) while PM2.5 stayed at 93, indicating a ‘poor’ status.

Both Mazgaon and Navi Mumbai recorded worse pollution levels on Tuesday with AQI at 311 which indicates a ‘very poor’ condition. It is yet to improve.

Generally, Mumbai's average AQI stays in the 'moderate' category between 101-200.

A 'poor' condition, as per SAFAR, impacts sensitive groups including children, old people, asthma and heart patients the most and they should take extra precautions. Such people are advised not to go through any physical exertion and keep their required medicines handy.

Researchers from air-pollution watchdog SAFAR attributed the rise in Mumbai pollution to drop in temperature. As the weather became colder, the pollutants were trapped closer to the ground, explained SAFAR's project director Gufran Beig told HT. "However, we expect air quality to improve later on in the week as temperatures are expected to rise," she added.

The main pollutants that contribute to the deterioration of AQI are fine particulate matter PM2.5 and PM10. The finer PM2.5 is the most harmful because it has a diameter of less 2.5 micrometers, which is hardly three percent of the diameter of a human hair, and thus is capable of penetrating deep into the lungs and create sever health hazards.

On October 20, a day after Diwali, Mumbai had recorded AQI levels of 319, which is ‘very poor’, as per media reports.

The minimum temperatures of the city has been lower than normal in the past three days. Temperature at night was two-degree Celsius below normal temperature of 19.3 degrees Celsius on Monday , which is the lowest this season till now. The minimum temperature increased on Tuesday to 20.4 degrees Celsius, but still stayed 1.1 degree Celsius below normal.