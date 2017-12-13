Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express to get Anubhuti coaches with aircraft-like features

The Railways will soon unveil the luxury Anubhuti coaches with ‘aircraft-like facilities’ including cushy interior, seats fitted with LCD screens, and more leg room in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express.

The premium train will get two coaches in the AC-1st class / Executive class with a seating capacity of 56, manufactured by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) at a cost of Rs 2.84 crore.

The coaches based on the term Anubhuti which means Experience are likely to cater rapidly growing wealthy passengers by providing them with upgraded facilities.

The first coach has arrived at the Mumbai Central yard and would be inducted into the services from next year. Western Railway said they would receive the second coach very soon.

The railway hopes it would be able to lure away air passengers by providing them luxury facilities in the busy Mumbai-Ahmedabad corridor.

The Railway Board will take a final call on the fare structure, but it is expected to be 20 percent higher than the regular Shatabdi fare.

The other prominent features in the Anubhuti coach include designer bio-toilets, diffused lighting, better ergonomics, passenger information display in the middle of the coach and braille-integrated seat stickers.

A few months ago, the Central Railway had introduced state-of-the-art Vistadom coach and Tejas express to cater to the changing needs of customers.