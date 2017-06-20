MP police arrests 15 Muslims on sedition charge for celebrating Pak's win in Champions Trophy

Moneycontrol News

Celebrating Pakistan's victory against India in the Champions Trophy final has become a cause of concern for 15 Muslims who have been arrested under sedition charges.

These people were put behind bars for bursting crackers and shouting slogans in support of Sarfaraz Ahmad's team in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district. They were produced before the court on Tuesday.

Tension gripped Mohad town, about 23 kilometres from the district headquarters, on Sunday night after some persons shouted slogans in favour of Pakistan and celebrated its cricket team's win by bursting firecrackers.

According to the police, the suspects also raised anti-India slogans. Security was stepped up immediately in the town to avoid any law and order problem.

The police later registered a case on a complaint lodged by one Subhash Laxman Koli and arrested the 15 persons on Monday, Shahpur police station in-charge Sanjay Pathak said.

When the suspects were produced in the local court this afternoon, lawyers and some other people gathered there raised slogans like 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Pakistan Murdabad'.

Besides slogan shouting, they also hurled expletives at the suspects, who were produced in the court under heavy police arrangements.

The court of Judicial Magistrate (first class) Poonam Domecha rejected the bail applications of all the 15 persons and sent them to jail, following which they were taken to Khandwa district jail.

"There was a complaint that the accused celebrated Pakistan's victory by bursting crackers and raising pro-Pakistan and anti-India slogans," Pathak said.

The police booked the persons, aged between 19 and 35 years, under the IPC sections of 124-A (sedition) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

City Superintendent of Police (CSP) Vrahaspati Singh said additional police force was deployed in the court to avoid any untoward incident.

Pakistan had hammered India by 180 runs to lift the Champions Trophy.

(with PTI inputs)