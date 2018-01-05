More than 9k complaints over food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi: Railways

Railways have received 9,804 complaints over quality of food in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains in the last three years till October 31, 2017.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha today that since 2014 till October 2017, 9,804 complaints over quality of food served in the two premium trains was received by the national transporter.

The minister said that while 3,486 caterers have been fined in the last three years, 3,624 were warned, contracts of 10 were terminated and 1,134 caterers were suitably advised.

He also said that 467 such complaints remained unsubstantiated, while 44 saw disciplinary action.