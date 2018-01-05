App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 05, 2018 05:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

More than 9k complaints over food in Rajdhani, Shatabdi: Railways

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha today that since 2014 till October 2017, 9,804 complaints over quality of food served in the two premium trains was received by the national transporter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Shatabdi express
Shatabdi express

Railways have received 9,804 complaints over quality of food in Rajdhani and Shatabdi trains in the last three years till October 31, 2017.

Minister of State for Railways Rajen Gohain told the Rajya Sabha today that since 2014 till October 2017, 9,804 complaints over quality of food served in the two premium trains was received by the national transporter.

The minister said that while 3,486 caterers have been fined in the last three years, 3,624 were warned, contracts of 10 were terminated and 1,134 caterers were suitably advised.

He also said that 467 such complaints remained unsubstantiated, while 44 saw disciplinary action.

tags #India #Parliament #railways

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.