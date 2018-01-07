App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 07, 2018 04:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Kamala Mills fire: Mojo's Bistro owner Yug Pathak sent to police custody till January 12

Pathak, the son of retired director general of police and former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, was arrested yesterday

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A court here today remanded Yug Pathak, the son of a retired IPS officer and one of the owners of the Mojo's Bistro pub, to a five-day police custody in connection with the deadly fire at the Kamala Mills compound here on December 29, which had claimed 14 lives.

Pathak, the son of retired director general of police and former Pune police commissioner K K Pathak, was arrested yesterday.

On Friday, the Mumbai Fire Brigade, in its preliminary probe report on the fire, which had engulfed Mojo's Bistro and the adjacent 1 Above pub at the Kamala Mills compound in Lower Parel on December 29, had said the blaze possibly started at Mojo's Bistro due to the flying embers of a hookah.

Pathak was produced at the Bhoiwada court in Dadar, which remanded him to police custody till January 12, a senior police official said.

related news

"We sought his custody for further probe into the fire incident and to find out whether all the safety precautions and norms were followed by the pub," he added.

The police had yesterday booked Pathak and his partner, Nagpur-based businessman Yug Tulli, under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life and personal safety of others) and other relevant provisions.

The police had recorded Pathak's statement in the case earlier.

The names of Pathak and Tulli were added to the FIR, which was lodged on December 29 against the owners of 1 Above, Kripesh Sanghvi, Jignesh Sanghvi and Abhijeet Mankar.

Earlier, the police had arrested two managers of 1 Above in connection with the fire.

The police have also announced a reward of Rs one lakh for any information about the three pub owners, who are on the run.

tags #India #Kamala Mills fire #mumbai

most popular

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

These 10 stocks surged up to 400% in 2017, but still have potential to return up to 54%

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

SBI likely to slash minimum balance requirement for savings accounts

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Focus on small & midcaps; 3 stocks which can give returns up to 10% in short term

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.