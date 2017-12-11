App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 11, 2017 09:19 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi's 'Pak conspiracy' remark worrisome in a democracy: Left

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh creates ripples, the Left and JD(U) called the development "worrisome and not proper" in a democracy.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "conspiracy with Pakistan" remark against his predecessor Manmohan Singh creates ripples, the Left and JD(U) called the development "worrisome and not proper" in a democracy.

They said the prime minister should take action based on evidence if there was any "seriousness" in his allegations, and not raise the same in Gujarat poll campaign.

"He is dragging Pakistan into a domestic poll...if he is serious, he should have taken up the issue with the Congress. As the head of the government, he could have taken appropriate action. Instead of that, he is making it a poll issue. I think it is not proper in democracy," senior CPI leader D Raja said.

The CPI(M) general secretary said the details as revealed by Modi were "shocking".

related news

"Will the prime minister of the country act?" he asked.

JD(U) leader Pavan Varma said Modi should be talking about governance in Gujarat than such issues.

"But instead, he starts talking about Pakistan interfering in Gujarat. (What he said) has to be based more on evidence than what (Congress leader) Mani Shankar Aiyar had said," he said.

Addressing an election rally in Palanpur in Gujarat yesterday, Modi suggested that Pakistan was trying to influence the assembly polls in the state.

He claimed that some Pakistani officials and Manmohan Singh met at Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's house on December 6 to discuss the matter.

It was also a day before Aiyar's "neech" jibe against Modi that led to the former's suspension from Congress.

tags #India

most popular

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

Nearly 30 stocks where MFs raised stake more than doubled wealth in 2017; do you own any?

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

ICICI Pru MF's Bharat 22 ETF saw redemption of over Rs 1,000 cr on first day of listing

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

New hydro power policy may ease repayment norms, ask states to buy 2.25% of demand

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.