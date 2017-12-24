App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 23, 2017 08:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi's Gujarat model debunked during polls: Rahul Gandhi

The Congress chief held zone-wise "introspection meetings" here to ascertain reasons for the party's defeat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who today met party leaders here to discuss assembly election results, claimed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's much talked- about Gujarat development model was debunked during the polls.

The Congress chief held zone-wise "introspection meetings" here to ascertain reasons for the party's defeat.

"You fought very well. We managed to 'gherao' the BJP, as you could see that they were not able to give reply to our questions," Gandhi told party workers.

"Modiji, in the end, spoke about himself, about (former prime minister) Manmohan Singh. But all earlier talk about development and Modi model was debunked by Congress workers and the people of Gujarat," he said.

related news

The entire country was asking what happened to the Gujarat model. Modiji would not be able to talk about it in the future, Gandhi said.

"The question asked three or four months ago was can the Congress fight elections, nobody was talking about us winning it. The Gujarat Congress has shown the entire country that if it fights in one voice on the basis of its ideology, it won't get defeated," he said.

"We lost in the elections, but we won. That is the reality. We won because they (the BJP) fought with anger, they had all the equipment, money, chief ministers of different states (to campaign), industrialists, but we had truth," the Congress chief said.

In the morning, Gandhi visited the Somnath temple in Gir Somnath district.

While the BJP retained power in prime minister Modi's home state by winning 99 seats in the Assembly polls earlier this month, the Congress increased its tally significantly by winning 77 seats.

tags #assembly elections 2017 #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India

most popular

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Market Week Ahead: F&O expiry, FIIs in vacation mode among 10 things to track

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Narayana Murthy trashes AI as hype, asks IT leaders to be less greedy

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.