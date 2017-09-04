News Live: North Korea close to launching ICBM, torpedoes Nifty

Further reactions to the North Korea development are awaited. The US government is yet to respond -- given Donald Trump's affinity for late-night tweets, one should keep a watch on his Twitter handle -- but investors in risk assets have clearly gotten jittery.

Meanwhile, here's an interesting NYT editorial delving on what Kim Jong Un's motivations could be:

"...Six years after Mr. Kim took power and began executing those who challenged his rule — sometimes with an antiaircraft gun — there is no issue that confounds analysts more than the motives of a 33-year-old dictator whose every move seems one part canny strategy, one part self-preservation, and one part nuclear narcissism.

The conventional wisdom has always been that Mr. Kim, like his father and grandfather before him, is mostly motivated by a deep desire to preserve the family business — a small country that is an improbable, walled-off survivor of Cold War.

But inside the Trump administration, many have begun to question the long-held assumption that his nuclear buildup is essentially defensive, an effort to keep the United States and its allies from finding the right moment to try to overthrow him."

