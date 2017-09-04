News Live: North Korea close to launching ICBM, torpedoes Nifty

Happy Onam Moneycontrol users. This blog will keep track of all the latest global and local developments as it develops throughout the day.
Sep 04, 12:21 PM (IST)
Further reactions to the North Korea development are awaited. The US government is yet to respond -- given Donald Trump's affinity for late-night tweets, one should keep a watch on his Twitter handle -- but investors in risk assets have clearly gotten jittery.
Meanwhile, here's an interesting NYT editorial delving on what Kim Jong Un's motivations could be:
"...Six years after Mr. Kim took power and began executing those who challenged his rule — sometimes with an antiaircraft gun — there is no issue that confounds analysts more than the motives of a 33-year-old dictator whose every move seems one part canny strategy, one part self-preservation, and one part nuclear narcissism.
The conventional wisdom has always been that Mr. Kim, like his father and grandfather before him, is mostly motivated by a deep desire to preserve the family business — a small country that is an improbable, walled-off survivor of Cold War.
But inside the Trump administration, many have begun to question the long-held assumption that his nuclear buildup is essentially defensive, an effort to keep the United States and its allies from finding the right moment to try to overthrow him."
In a significant show of soft power, India has pulled off a political coup by getting BRICS to issue a joint declaration condemning Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reports CNN-News18. This assumes significance as China was repeatedly snow-balling India’s efforts to declare JeM founder Masood Azhar as a United Nations-designated terrorist.
Sep 04, 11:31 AM (IST)
The Centre is very concerned with today's scenario in terms of job and employment, Minister for Oil & Gas and Skill Development Dharmendra Pradhan told CNBC-TV18. “We need various ministries, states, industries to collectively create an ecosystem. A near-term vision is needed to create coordination and an ecosystem.” As regards to excise cut on fuel, the minister said oil prices being a volatile issue, one would need to wait and watch before cutting excise cut on fuel.
Sep 04, 11:15 AM (IST)
The Delhi High Court has rejected Vodafone plea in the interconnect usage charge case, reports Cogencis.
Sep 04, 11:12 AM (IST)
A toddler with burnt injuries was turned away by a doctor at a government-run hospital in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, reports CNN-News18. The father was asked to wash the burnt child with water from a tank outside the hospital.
Sep 04, 11:01 AM (IST)
In a fresh clampdown on shell companies, the Income Tax (I-T) Department has identified 2,138 firms that deposited unaccounted cash during the demonetisation period, reports Business Standard. Tax officials have found deposits of Rs 1,321 crore so far, and expect the amount to swell to Rs 5,000 crore. The new data also have details of 3,676 directors and associated entry operators, who deposited cash in banks during the note ban period.
Sep 04, 10:44 AM (IST)
Raamdeo Agrawal, Co-Founder and Joint MD of Motilal Oswal Financial Services, believes it best to have a company-specific approach in the scenario where stocks have run up way ahead of fundamentals. “The noise about worries is clearly deafening. There is so much concern everywhere. The important thing should be to focus on individual companies rather than at the index level,” Agrawal told CNBC-TV18 in an interview. Watch video here
Nifty falls below the crucial 9,900 level after South Korean defence minister said North Korea may be preparing for an ICBM launch.
