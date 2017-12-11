Modi talks of Pakistan, China but not Gujarat: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi today took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talking about Pakistan, China, Afghanistan and Japan in the Gujarat elections but avoiding speaking about his home state.

Gandhi also questioned Modi's 'silence' on the company promoted by BJP president Amit Shah's son Jay Shah whose turnover was claimed to have shot up manifold after the BJP came to power at the Centre.

Gandhi, who was declared elected as Congress president today, said Modi was frequently shifting his campaign plank in Gujarat.

He said, first it was the Narmada water, but after farmers started saying it has not reached their fields, Modi changed tack and began speaking about OBC issues. When that also did not find favour with people, he went for development issues "but people punctured it", he said.

"Now, Modiji speaks about Afghanistan, China, Pakistan, and Japan. Modiji, this is the election about the future of Gujarat. Please say something about Gujarat also," he told a well-attended rally here in Banaskantha district.

Gandhi was apparently targeting the prime minister over his yesterday's suggestion that Pakistan was trying to influence the Gujarat Assembly polls and that some current and former officials of that country had met Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar's residence a day before Aiyar's 'neech' remark against him.

The Congress leader said, in his speeches in the last couple of days, the prime minister devoted half the time to Congress-bashing.

"On one hand he is claiming that he has finished the Congress party from India, and on the other, he devotes half of his time to Congress. The other half of his speech is devoted to Narendra Modiji himself," the 47-year-old leader said.

"Modiji please devote two-three minutes of your speech to (talking about) the future of Gujarat," he said.

He questioned Modi's silence on corruption, as he targeted him over the alleged exponential rise in the turnover of a company owned by Amit Shah's son.

"You listen to his entire speech, corruption is totally missing from it. Jay Amit Shah's company converted Rs 50,000 to Rs 80 crore in three months but the chowkidar is silent, not a word is coming out of his mouth."

"Narendra Modiji fears Amit Shah, that is the reason he is not saying a word about Jay Shah," he claimed.

Gandhi reaffirmed his promise that the Congress if voted to power in Gujarat, will waive farm loans within 10 days.

He claimed the NDA government waived Rs 1.30 lakh crore loans of 10 richest people in the country. He said when farmers also ask for a loan waiver, Union finance minister Arun Jaitley and the prime minister say it is not their policy.

"Why the loans of farmers are not waived," Gandhi asked, and in the next breath gave the reply "as they do not fly in planes, they do not have big cars, and they do not have suit worth Rs 15 lakh."

Gandhi again alleged there was corruption in the Nano deal between the Gujarat government and the Tatas.

"The Congress allocated Rs 35,000 crore to MNREGA, while the BJP government gave Rs 33,000 crore to the Tata Nano factory. The water from the Narmada went to that factory. The factory gets electricity for 24 hours even when you get it only at night," he alleged.

The Congress leader claimed land in villages in and around Mundra were given to the Adani group at the rate of Re 1 per square metre, which the latter sold back to the government at Rs 3,000 for every square metre.

Assailing the government over demonetisation and the GST, he said half the money of common people was "looted" by the note ban and the rest by the "Gabbar Singh Tax".

Tomorrow is the last day of campaigning for the second and final phase of Gujarat polls which has been high-pitch and vitriolic, with both Modi and Gandhi often making personal attacks against each other. Polling will be held on December 14. Votes would be counted on December 18.