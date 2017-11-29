App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Nov 28, 2017 09:59 PM IST | Source: PTI

Modi, Rahul to be back in battlefield Gujarat tomorrow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be back in battlefield Gujarat on Wednesday to power the electoral campaign of their respective parties in the bitterly-fought Assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi will be back in battlefield Gujarat on Wednesday to power the electoral campaign of their respective parties in the bitterly-fought Assembly polls.

Modi, who launched a campaign blitzkrieg on Monday, addressing four election rallies in different parts of Saurashtra and south Gujarat, will hold four more tomorrow, after a day's break during which he inaugurated the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and the Hyderabad Metro in the Telangana capital.

Modi will address rallies in Morbi and Prachi villages near Somnath, Palitana in Bhavnagar and at Navsari in south Gujarat on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi will also be in Gujarat on a two-day campaign tour. He will kick off the current trip with a visit to the famous Somnath temple. He has been repeatedly ridiculed by the BJP for visiting a string of temples in the state during the election campaign.

The Congress vice president will visit Gir Somnath, Amreli and Bhavnagar districts where he will interact with people and hold public meetings, party sources said.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14, while votes will be counted on December 18.

The Congress is seeking to dislodge the BJP from power in the state, which the saffron party has ruled for close to two decades now.

tags #Gujarat Assembly elections 2017 #India #Politics

most popular

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

'Internet as an open platform': Trai upholds principle of net neutrality

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

Time to buy ‘Rural’ theme? Top 10 stocks which could give up to 35% return

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

MCA identifies 18 more shell cos which together deposited Rs 10,000 cr cash post DeMo

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.