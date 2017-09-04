App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Live now
AUTO REFRESH
Sep 04, 2017 06:04 PM IST IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

News Live: Elon Musk warns Artificial Intelligence could spark World War III

Bringing you latest news and updates.

highlights

  • Sep 04, 07:20 AM (IST)

    This blog will track all the latest global and local developments throughout the day.

     

  • Sep 04, 06:04 PM (IST)

    Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who assumed additional charge of water resources today, has announced the formation of an inter-ministerial task force to expedite implementation of the Centre's Namami Gange mission.

    Accompanied by his predecessor Uma Bharti, he also said the ministry would come out with a detailed schedule on achieving various targets under the mission in a time-bound and transparent manner in a week.

  • Sep 04, 05:52 PM (IST)

    Low-cost carriers could soon offer direct flights to Europe for as cheap as Rs 12,000.

  • Sep 04, 05:23 PM (IST)

    Elon Musk has made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting it could be the cause of a third world war.

    His comment was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin who said Friday that the first global leader in AI would "become the ruler of the world."

    "China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo (in my opinion)," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Monday.

  • Sep 04, 05:23 PM (IST)
  • Sep 04, 04:58 PM (IST)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment along with the security situation in Afghanistan.

  • Sep 04, 04:57 PM (IST)

    Some sad news: Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 64.

  • Sep 04, 04:51 PM (IST)

    The new iPhone will be launched in a week now, but here's one major feature that will be missing.

  • Sep 04, 03:58 PM (IST)

    How has Urjit Patel fared in his first year as RBI Governor? A+ for tackling NPAs, writes Latha Venkatesh.

  • Sep 04, 03:36 PM (IST)

    Cash rich Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will raise its first debt ever, of Rs 25,000 crore, to part fund the Rs 37,000 crore acquisition of the government's stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has about Rs 13,000 crore in cash and would need to borrow the rest to fund the buying of government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL.

LOAD MORE
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.