News Live: Elon Musk warns Artificial Intelligence could spark World War III

This blog will track all the latest global and local developments throughout the day.
Sep 04, 06:04 PM (IST)
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who assumed additional charge of water resources today, has announced the formation of an inter-ministerial task force to expedite implementation of the Centre's Namami Gange mission.
Accompanied by his predecessor Uma Bharti, he also said the ministry would come out with a detailed schedule on achieving various targets under the mission in a time-bound and transparent manner in a week.
Elon Musk has made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting it could be the cause of a third world war.
His comment was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin who said Friday that the first global leader in AI would "become the ruler of the world."
"China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo (in my opinion)," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Monday.
Sep 04, 05:23 PM (IST)
China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo.
How has Urjit Patel fared in his first year as RBI Governor? A+ for tackling NPAs, writes Latha Venkatesh.
Sep 04, 03:36 PM (IST)
Cash rich Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will raise its first debt ever, of Rs 25,000 crore, to part fund the Rs 37,000 crore acquisition of the government's stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has about Rs 13,000 crore in cash and would need to borrow the rest to fund the buying of government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL.
highlights
Elon Musk has made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting it could be the cause of a third world war.
His comment was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin who said Friday that the first global leader in AI would "become the ruler of the world."
"China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo (in my opinion)," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Monday.
After tech giants like Microsoft, Google and Adobe, now it’s the turn of Swiss pharmaceutical behemoth Novartis to name an Indian-origin person as its chief executive officer. The board on Monday appointed Vasant Narasimhan as CEO effective February 1, 2018. Narasimhan will replace Joseph Jimenez, the incumbent CEO, who has informed the board of his desire to step down in 2018, after eight years in position, the Basel-headquartered company said in a statement on Monday.
In other developments, we've got news that the Supreme Court has stayed insolvency proceedings against Jaypee Infra before the National Company Law Tribunal.
This may be a significant setback to the government's drive to clean up NPAs through the bankruptcy code. So far, courts have refused to entertain pleas against insolvency proceedings.
Nifty falls below the crucial 9,900 level after South Korean defence minister said North Korea may be preparing for an ICBM launch.
Check out Market Live blog here
In a significant show of soft power, India has pulled off a political coup by getting BRICS to issue a joint declaration condemning Pakistan-based terror groups Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), reports CNN-News18. This assumes significance as China was repeatedly snow-balling India’s efforts to declare JeM founder Masood Azhar as a United Nations-designated terrorist.
Apex Frozen Foods debut in trade trade at Rs 202 on the National Stock Exchange Monday, a 15 percent premium over its issue price of Rs 175. The stock is locked at Rs 212.10, its 5 percent upper circuit.
The CBI court has granted bail to Naveen Jindal in Urtan coal block case, reports Cogencis.The case will be heard next on October 31.
US President Donald Trump is set to scrap a programme that grants work permits to immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children, a move likely to impact more than 7,000 Indian-Americans, reports PTI. The programme - Deferred Action for Children Arrival (DACA) - was a key immigration reform of the former US President Barack Obama.
A first information report (FIR) has been filed against the Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of a government-run hospital in Farrukhabad, Uttar Pradesh, after 49 children died. The District Magistrate (DM) ordered the probe into the incident after the children allegedly died due to lack of oxygen.
This blog will track all the latest global and local developments throughout the day.
Union minister Nitin Gadkari, who assumed additional charge of water resources today, has announced the formation of an inter-ministerial task force to expedite implementation of the Centre's Namami Gange mission.
Accompanied by his predecessor Uma Bharti, he also said the ministry would come out with a detailed schedule on achieving various targets under the mission in a time-bound and transparent manner in a week.
Low-cost carriers could soon offer direct flights to Europe for as cheap as Rs 12,000.
Elon Musk has made an ominous warning about artificial intelligence (AI), suggesting it could be the cause of a third world war.
His comment was in response to Russian President Vladimir Putin who said Friday that the first global leader in AI would "become the ruler of the world."
"China, Russia, soon all countries w strong computer science. Competition for AI superiority at national level most likely cause of WW3 imo (in my opinion)," the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted on Monday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin and discussed ways for boosting bilateral trade and investment along with the security situation in Afghanistan.
Some sad news: Trinamool Congress MP Sultan Ahmed has passed away after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 64.
The new iPhone will be launched in a week now, but here's one major feature that will be missing.
How has Urjit Patel fared in his first year as RBI Governor? A+ for tackling NPAs, writes Latha Venkatesh.
Cash rich Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) will raise its first debt ever, of Rs 25,000 crore, to part fund the Rs 37,000 crore acquisition of the government's stake in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL), reports PTI. India's largest oil and gas producer has about Rs 13,000 crore in cash and would need to borrow the rest to fund the buying of government's 51.11 percent stake in HPCL.