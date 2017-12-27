Modi is the new Santa for new India: Ananth Kumar

Christmas has brought India a jolly gift, said Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar.

"NAMO is the new Santa who brings good news for a new India. In the last three and a half years, the prime minister has only worked hard for the nation and its people," Kumar told ANI.

Addressing the issue of Triple Talaq, he appealed the opposition to help pass the Bill in the Parliament.



All over the world at this time an old man with a white beard creeps in your house through chimney and puts money in your socks

In India an old man with a white beard crept into your house through TV removed money from your pockets,cupboards,lockers& left you only in your socks

— Manish Tewari (@ManishTewari) December 26, 2017

The comments came after Congress leader and former union minister Manish Tewari had tweeted a nasty remark about Modi on Christmas by comparing him to Santa Claus, who instead of giving gifts steals money from the common man.

Tewari's thinly veiled remark was linked to BJP's implementation of demonetisation in 2016 and GST this year, which caused distress among small and medium enterprises and traders.