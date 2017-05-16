Modi government to complete three years, remains popular with masses

With the Narendra Modi government completing three years in office on May 26, the dispensation's popularity continues to remain high.

LocalCircles conducted a survey to assess the government's performance and what perception public has for the government on its third anniversary. The survey received over 200,000 votes from 200 cities with an average age of 32 years and 32 percent of respondents were female.

The result throws up an interesting picture: the Modi government remains popular with the majority of people, but there is a growing worry on the key economic factors like jobs creation, crime against women and children, prices of essential commodities and cost of living, optimism about future, healthcare facilities and services, cleanliness in cities and the effect of demonetisation in reducing corruption.

Government Performance

About 44 percent of respondents said that they were satisfied with the government performance, down 2 percent from last year's poll.

About 17 percent citizens felt the government exceeded their expectations when it comes to performance while 17 percent thought it was below expectations.

Direct Benefit Transfer

Direct benefit transfer ranked as the most successful scheme of the government, with about 47 percent citizen voting in favour of it.

Jan Dhan Yojana

Financial inclusion of the poor and illiterate in the banking system has been perceived as another successful scheme implemented by the government receiving 29 percent of vote.

Essential Commodities & Cost of Living

The survey says that 28 percent of the citizen feel that the government was able to control the prices of essential commodities and cost of living and 66 percent feel that prices have not come down.

Crimes against Women and Children

The poll showed 28 percent citizen this year feel that the crimes against women and children have come down from 38 percent in last year.

India's image and influence in world

A whopping 81 percent of the citizen feel that the country’s image and influence in the world has improved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Handling of Pakistan policy

Around 64 percent of the citizen approved of the way the government had dealt with Pakistan.