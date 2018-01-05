App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 04, 2018 10:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Mobile user base reaches to 97.54 crore in November: COAI

"As per the data, India's private telecom service providers have a total of 975.40 million subscribers. The data also includes the figures of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) by the end of October 2017," the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) today said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The mobile subscriber base is estimated to have reached 97.54 crore in November with net addition of 83.3 lakh new customers, as per industry body COAI.

The estimates include October subscriber base data of Reliance Jio with 14.59 crore customers and MTNL with 36 lakh.

"As per the data, India's private telecom service providers have a total of 975.40 million subscribers. The data also includes the figures of Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) by the end of October 2017," the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) today said in a statement.

As per data released by COAI, Bharti Airtel held the top position with 29.68 per cent market share and added another 40.4 lakh subscribers during November, taking its total subscriber base to 28.95 crore.

Airtel was closely followed by Vodafone which ended November with 21.1 crore subscribers, while Idea Cellular Ltd stood at 19.4 crore subscribers at the end of the eleventh month of the year.

Airtel also led the subscribers growth with net addition of 43.4 lakh customers, followed by Idea which added 32 lakh customers and Vodafone with 27 lakh net customer addition.

Aircel and Telenor lost about 10,000 and 12.5 lakh customers respectively as per the report.

The COAI data showed UP (East) circle remained at the top with total 8.49 crore subscribers, while Maharashtra remained at second position with a total of 8.15 crore mobile subscribers.

tags #Business #Current Affairs

most popular

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

Top 20 stocks which have given double digit return in at least 3 out of 5 years in March quarter

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

India’s economy has serious upside, but a major investor still sees to two big threats

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

JSW Steel sees green shoots in construction sector, thanks to government stimulus  

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.