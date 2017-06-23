Mob lynches policeman outside mosque in Srinagar

Moneycontrol News

Deputy SP (Security) Mohammed Ayub Pandith was lynched by a mob last night after he opened fire on the group which caught him clicking pictures of Jama Masjid near Nowhatta area in Srinagar.

The police officer in civilian clothes opened fire injuring three people which infuriated the group.

According to a PTI report, the mob then stripped him and pelted stones at the cop which led to his death. After the body was taken to the police, the mob charged towards the empty security pickets of the area.

“He was deployed for duty at the mosque where people were to offer prayers and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was to deliver an address,” a top police officer told CNN-News18.

Many people were present at 12:30 am last night due to Laylatul Qadr/ Shab-e-Qadr (the night of power) — a practice involving night-long prayers.

The authorities announced restrictions on movement of people in seven police station areas of the city as a precautionary measure, the report said.

The restrictions are to maintain law and order and prevent protests which the separatists had called for yesterday at Kakapora area of Pulwama District.