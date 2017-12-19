App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 19, 2017 08:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

MMRDA signs MoU with DMRC for developing metro line 6

As per the agreement, the project will be implemented by DMRC, which will invite bids and enter into contracts for execution of the civil work and for procurement of systems and services required for the project.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has signed an agreement, on deposit terms basis, with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) for the implementation of the 14.5 km Swami Samarth Nagar-Jogeshwari-Vikhroli metro-6 corridor.

As per the agreement, the project will be implemented by DMRC, which will invite bids and enter into contracts for execution of the civil work and for procurement of systems and services required for the project.

The Rs 5,490 crore project will have 13 stations Swami Samarth Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Momin Nagar, JVLR, Shyam Nagar, Maha Kali Caves, SEEPZ Village, Saki Vihar Road, Ram Baug, Powai Lake, IIT Powai, Kanjurmarg (W), Vikhroli-EEH. The Depot for the project is planned at Kanjurmarg.

The project, expected to reduce travel time by 45 minutes, will provide rail based access to areas such as Lokhandwala, SEEPZ, IIT-B with 6.5 lakh commuters daily in 2021.

