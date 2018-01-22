App
Jan 22, 2018 07:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

MMRDA mulls proposal to recycle construction and demolition waste from Metro projects

According to estimates, close to 1.61 lakh cubic metres of demolition waste is expected to be generated during the construction of these projects.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is  discussing a proposal for recycling of construction and demolition waste being generated as a result of the ongoing construction of metro lines in the city as construction material.

There are two metro corridors currently under construction in suburban areas of Mumbai - Metro 2A and 7, and four more corridors — 2B, 4,5 and 6— on which construction is likely to begin by the end of 2018. According to estimates, close to 1.61 lakh cubic metres of demolition waste is expected to be generated during the construction of these projects.

“The waste generated can be recycled into reusable raw materials for building activities. This will not only be environmentally beneficial but will also help us save costs,” an official from MMRDA told Indian Express.

According to the proposal, the metro projects are currently generating more waste than the quantities specified in the Rules for Management of Construction and Demolition Waste, 2016. The proposal states that “it is mandatory for MMRDA to initiate the processing of C&D waste generated for the metro projects.”

related news

At the moment, the contractors involved in these projects are expected to dispose of the waste in landfills on the outskirts of the city. If the new proposal is adopted, it could save them approximately Rs 29.53 crore as they would not have to incur any cost on transporting the waste to the dump sites.

The Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA was quoted in the IE report as saying that this plan will not be implemented immediately, since the waste produced at present, is not much.

“Once we have more projects that require construction materials like coastal road then we can reuse the material there. Not much waste is being generated from the two corridors that are under construction,” he said.

