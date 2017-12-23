MMRDA envisages Rs 62,943cr investment for metro network

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has envisaged an investment of Rs 62,943 crore for developing 157 km of metro corridor.

The authority is already implementing three metro projects including 33 km Colaba-Bandra-Seepz, 18.5 km Andheri (East)-Dahisar (East) metro 7 and 16.5 km Dahisar (West) to DN Nagar metro-2A corridor.

While the project cost of metro-7 is Rs 6,208 crore, metro-2A corridor costs Rs 6,410 crore.

The construction of three more corridors, DN Nagar to Mandale Metro-2B, Wadala-Ghatkopar-Thane-Kasarvadavali Metro-4 and Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli (via JVLR) metro-6 is expected to be taken up this coming year, MMRDA said in a statement issued here.

The 23.5-km metro-2B corridor having 22 stations is worth Rs 10,986 crore, while the 32-km metro-4 corridor with 32 stations will cost Rs 14,549 crore and the 14.5-km long metro-6 corridor with 13 stations will cost Rs 5,566 crore.

MMRDA also said it will soon undertake four more metro corridors, 24-km Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan metro-5 corridor with 17 stations (Rs 8,417 crore), 8-km Wadala to GPO metro-8 corridor (Rs 2,400 crore), 9-km Andheri (E) to Bandra (E) metro-9 (Rs4,500 crore) and 11-km Dahisar (East) to Mira-Bhayandar metro-10 corridor (Rs 3,908 crore).

"All these corridors are expected to serve more than 40 lakh commuters in the year 2021 from more than 160 metro stations in the city and the metropolitan region," MMRDA Metropolitan Commissioner UPS Madan said.