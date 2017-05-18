Environment minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away at 60

Anil Madhav Dave, the Minister of State (MoS) for Environment, Forest and Climate, passed away early today. The cause of death is not known. He was 60.

He had been appointed to take independent charge as MoS of the environment ministry in the Modi Government's cabinet expansion on July 5, 2016.

In a tweet sharing the news of the sudden demise of Dave, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will be remembered as a devoted public servant. He was tremendously passionate towards conserving the environment.



I was with Anil Madhav Dave ji till late last evening, discussing key policy issues. This demise is a personal loss.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 18, 2017

In another tweet, he said, the demise is a personal loss