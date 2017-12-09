App
India
Dec 08, 2017 09:52 PM IST | Source: NEWS18.com

Mining Baron Shekar Reddy's Diary Hints at Pay Offs to Tamil Nadu Ministers, OPS: I-T Sources

In the documents accessed by CNN-News18, diary reportedly exposes corruption in top rungs of the Tamil Nadu Government and there are several purported references to politicians, indicating payoffs.

News18 @moneycontrolcom

A diary seized from mining baron Shekar Reddy's residence during raids in 2016 which hints many state ministers were on his payroll.

While no minister was directly named in the documents, an ‘OPS Ramesh’ was mentioned multiple times in the five-page document.

The personal secretary of Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, known as OPS, is a man called Ramesh.

There are back-to-back entries of Rs 3.7 lakh to OPS Ramesh, and includes an entry listed as 'garden expenses' to the tune of Rs 20 lakh paid to OPS Ramesh. It also includes an entry of Rs 1 crore given to ‘Advocate’. Incidentally, Panneerselvam’s son-in-law, Kasi, is an advocate.

For full story click here

