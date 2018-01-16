App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 16, 2018 05:50 PM IST | Source: PTI

Milk output up 4.75 pc in summer season of FY18: Govt

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh are the top five milk producing states in summer season, the Agriculture Ministry said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The country's milk production has increased by 4.75 per cent to 53.77 million tonnes during the summer season of 2017-18 fiscal, the government said today.

Milk output stood at 51.33 million tonnes in the same season in 2016-17 fiscal. In the entire last year, the overall milk output was 163.7 million tonnes.

In a statement, the Agriculture Ministry said, "... even during the summer season 2017-18, the growth rate (of milk output) is higher and sustained."

Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh are top five milk producing states in summer season, it added.

The ministry said the high growth rate in milk output has been maintained over the past three years. The dairy sector is gradually picking up its momentum towards achieving higher output.

In case of eggs, the output rose by 7.4 per cent to 27.95 billion during summer season of this year, as against 26.03 billion in the year-ago period.

The ministry said that egg output is largely contributed by commercial poultry farmers with nearly 80.83 per cent and remaining production is from household/backyard poultry.

Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Haryana are the top five egg producing states during summer season of this year, it added.

tags #agriculture #Economy #India

