App
Moneycontrol App
Subscription
  • Game Changers - Sudarshan Sukhani
  • Game Changers - Mecklai Financial
  • Game Changers - Ambareesh Baliga
  • Game Changers - C K Narayan
Specials
  • GE Step Ahead
  • Grow My Money
  • Prosperity Hub
  • Travel Café
  • Global Natural Resources Conclave (GNRC)
Stocks
Feedback
Sign in

Forgot password?
connect with
Don’t have an account?
Register
New to Moneycontrol - Sign up now
Its easy and FREE!
Username should be atleast 4 characters
Password should be 8 or more characters,atleast 1 number, 1 symbol (except #) & 1 upper case letter

Alert

Your Password should contain
  • 8 or more characters
  • At least 1 number
  • At least 1 symbol
  • At least 1 upper case letter
Keep me signed in
OR connect with
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Apr 08, 2017 05:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Militants open fire on policemen in poll-bound Anantnag, flee

Militants today opened fire on a police team near an election meeting venue of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in poll-bound Anantnag district in south Kashmir and fled from the scene, police said.

Militants open fire on policemen in poll-bound Anantnag, flee

Militants today opened fire on a police team near an election meeting venue of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in poll-bound Anantnag district in south Kashmir and fled from the scene, police said.

No one was hurt in the firing, even as the meeting, chaired by Jammu and Kashmir minister for Consumer Affairs and Public Distribution Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, remained unaffected and later concluded peacefully, a police official said.

The militants opened fire on a police party patrolling the area around Magray Mohalla in Achabal, 65 km from Srinagar, the official said.

He said the policemen fired in retaliation and immediately cordoned off the area.

There was no report of any casualty on either side, the official said.

The meeting was being held in connection with the Lok Sabha bypoll to Anantnag parliamentary constituency scheduled for April 12.

The official said the militants apparently fired a few shots to scare the voters but fled the scene due to heavy presence of police and paramilitary personnel.

A search operation was in progress to track down the militants, the official said.

tags #Jammu #Lok Sabha #Militants #Peoples Democratic Party

Related news

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | Sitemap | Feedback

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.