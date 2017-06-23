Militant killed as Army foils infiltration bid in Kashmir

A militant was killed today as the Army foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

A group of militants tried to sneak in from Pakistan- occupied Kashmir but the bid was foiled by the alert troops, an Army official said.

The troops challenged them, triggering a gunbattle in which one militant was killed, he said.

The operation is in progress, the official said, adding further details were awaited.