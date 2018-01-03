App
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 03, 2018 02:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

MiG 29K crashes in Goa naval base, civilian flights disrupted

The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

A MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy veered off the runway and crashed inside the INS Hansa base in Goa today, a top official said.

The trainee pilot managed to eject safely from the aircraft, which caught fire.

Arrival and departure of civilian flights at the Goa airport were delayed due to the incident, Goa airport director B C H Negi said.

The airport is located inside the naval base.

"All flights are likely to be delayed at Goa Airport as the runway is closed for operations due to Indian Navy’s urgent operational requirements," Goa airport authorities said on Twitter.

The incident took place around 12 noon and efforts were on to extinguish the flames.

Eyewitnesses said the aircraft veered off the runway before it could take off.

Flag Officer Commanding Goa Area Punit Behl confirmed the incident, but said more details would be known later.

The force is strong with this one: Latest Star Wars movie earns $1bn worldwide in just 21 days

2018 is the year of Moon! Investors can dream big but might have to deal with volatility

Auto December 2017 sales analysis: Growth exaggerated by base effect

