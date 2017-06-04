MHT CET 2017 Result: DTE declared CET Result 2017 on Saturday; check it on mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

The Maharashtra Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) Saturday declared the Maharashtra MHT CET Result 2017 on its official website mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in.

However, due to heavy traffic the website crashed and at the time of writing this article it was still inaccessible.

According to details on the official website the State CET Cell, Mumbai conducted the Common Entrance Test, MHT-CET 2017 for admissions to Undergraduate Courses in Engineering & Technology and Pharmacy, for Academic Year 2017-18 on Thursday, 11th May, 2017.

Out of 3,89,520 registered candidates, 3,76,282 (96. 60%) candidates appeared for the CET. Of these 2,84,239 students were reported to have opted for physics, chemistry and mathematics (PCM) and 2,38,365 for physics-chemistry-biology (PCB). It also included many students who had chosen both PCM and PCB for the CET Result 2017.

A Hindustan Times article reported the highest marks scored by a student in PCM is 197. But, only 2,889 or 1.02 percent students from the group scored 150 marks or more. For PCB the highest score is 190 but performance in this group was worse with only 573 students or 0.24 percent crossing 150 as per MH CET Result 2017. Less than 9 percent of students are reported to have scored 100 marks or more. A total of 23,078 students from PCM group and 12,712 students from PCB group were in this category.

Here is how candidates can check the score card:

> Visit the website mhtcet2017.dtemaharashtra.gov.in

> Click on the link to submit your details MHT CET Result 2017

> Login with your application number and Date of Birth

> Enter the Security Key or Captcha appearing on the screen in the box below it and click Submit

> Do not forget to save and take a print out of the score card

Until last year state-run medical and dental colleges also used the MH CET scores for admissions. However, this year a separate test called National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) was held for admissions to these fields.