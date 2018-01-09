App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Jan 09, 2018 06:47 PM IST | Source: PTI

MHA special secretary to head inter-ministerial team on national anthem

B R Sharma, a special secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will head a 12-member inter-ministerial committee which would take a final call on the playing of the national anthem in cinema halls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Q10. What is The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty‐Second Amendment) Bill, 2014?
Q10. What is The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty‐Second Amendment) Bill, 2014?

B R Sharma, a special secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, will head a 12-member inter-ministerial committee which would take a final call on the playing of the national anthem in cinema halls and public places and recommend, if needed, changes in existing laws.

The first meeting of the committee, which will have joint secretary-level officers from 11 ministries and departments of the central government, will be held on January 19, a Home Ministry official said.

It will submit its report within six months, the official said.

Set up on December 5 last year, the committee will have representations from the ministries of Home Affairs, Defence, External Affairs, Women and Child Development, HRD, Culture, Parliamentary Affairs, Law, Minority Affairs, Information and Broadcasting and the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities.

related news

The formation of the inter-ministerial committee was mentioned on Tuesday by a Supreme Court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, that made playing of national anthem in cinema halls before screening of movies optional, modifying its earlier order.

The Centre's decision to set up the committee came after the top court in October last year observed the people "cannot be forced to carry patriotism on their sleeves" and it cannot be assumed that if a person does not stand up for the national anthem, he or she is "less patriotic".

The Home Ministry official said the committee will give recommendations regarding regulations of playing/singing of the national anthem and suggest changes in the acts and orders relating to the Insult of National Honour Act 1971.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud, said the committee should comprehensively look into all the aspects relating to the playing of the national anthem and allowed the petitioners to make representations before the panel.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Markets pin hopes on earnings revival; top 10 sectors on investors’ radar in Q3

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

Budget 2018: FM may offer sneak peek into direct tax overhaul plans

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

India will be $5 trillion economy by 2025; FIIs unlikely to miss party at D-Street

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.