App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Dec 31, 2017 12:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

MHA raises concern over surprise visit of CMs to states

The Home Ministry told the chief secretaries to convey to the respective chief ministers the need to inform the host state when he or she visits another state in the interests of security.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Union Home Ministry has asked all chief ministers not to make surprise visits to other states, saying these might pose a security risk to the visiting dignitary.

In a communication to all chief secretaries, the ministry conveyed that it has come to know that sometimes chief minister of a state travels to another state without informing the host government.

"This is not only compromises the security of the visiting chief ministers, it can lead to potential embarrassing situations where the security detail accompanying the visiting chief minister is told that it has no jurisdiction outside the home state," it said.

The Home Ministry told the chief secretaries to convey to the respective chief ministers the need to inform the host state when he or she visits another state in the interests of security.

All chief ministers are 'Z' or 'Z-plus' protectees and as per the laid down procedure, when a chief minister travels to another state, it is the duty of the host state to provide adequate security to the visiting chief minister.

"It is therefore, necessary that when the chief minister visits other states, they should intimate to the host state their detailed programme so that adequate arrangements of security as well as other arrangements such as accommodation etc. if required, can be made. Even otherwise, it is normal to inform the host," the home ministry told the chief secretaries.

tags #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Happy New Year 2018! Nifty likely to climb Mount 11K by December-end: Poll

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

Markets@Moneycontrol: 10 stock ideas to help build your Christmas portfolio

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

IOC, BPCL keen to acquire GAIL; company wants to merge with ONGC

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

  • Name*

  • Email*

  • Contact No.*

  • City

Interested in

  • Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • All

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.